  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warUS election 2024
BusinessUnited States of America

Twitter mass layoffs begin after Elon Musk takeover

November 4, 2022

Now former employees of Twitter share messages of support, on Twitter, after getting laid off from the US social network. New owner Elon Musk has already fired top executives since buying the social media giant.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J3OS
Elon Musk seen through the Twitter logo
Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs since Elon Musk took over the company last weekImage: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/REUTERS

Twitter told staff in an internal message that employees would be notified about their "role at Twitter." 

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the leaked memo. 

US media reported that half of Twitter's employees are at risk of losing their job, amounting to some 3,700 posts in total.

Current and now-former employees of Twitter took to the social network following the start of mass layoffs on Friday. 

Twitter's offices were temporarily closed on Friday, according to the memo, seemingly in a bid to prevent protests.

A group of employees who had recently been laid off filed a class action lawsuit against Twitter on Thursday. They are arguing that they had not received the 60-day notice period required by US federal and California state law. 

At least one California lawyer said she is in contact with fired Twitter employees considering a class action lawsuit. 

New boss

Employees had long hailed the social media giant's open corporate culture, but the job cuts had long been expected.  

Twitter's new boss, billionaire Elon Musk, dissolved the company's board and fired its top managers shortly after he completed his $44 billion (around €45 billion) acquisition last week.

Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, has been vocal about wanting to make big changes in Twitter

He is currently trying to promote a subscription service, where users who pay around $8 per month can have Twitter's "blue check" verification mark on their profile. 

During a midterm campaign rally on Friday, US President Joe Biden said Musk had purchased a social media platform "that spews lies all across the world."

"There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?" Biden said.

fb/nm (dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Twitter logo

Opinion: Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

Opinion: Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

Elon Musk and Kanye West may have the cash to buy social media platforms Twitter and Parler. But they lack the reliability and aptitude to manage them effectively, says DW's Kate Ferguson.
Kommentatorenbild *PROVISORISCH* - DW Reporterin Kate Ferguson
Kate Ferguson
Commentary
BusinessOctober 28, 2022
Symbolbild I Elon Musk - Twitter

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter board, becomes new CEO

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter board, becomes new CEO

Elon Musk said afterwards in a tweet that the arrangement is only temporary. It is unclear if or when he will name a new board.
TechnologyNovember 1, 2022