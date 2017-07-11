Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO

The CEO of social media giant Twitter, Jack Dorsey, will step down from the role, the company confirmed on Monday.

The company's board, which had been preparing for Dorsey's departure since last year, has unanimously appointed the current CTO Parag Agrawal as his successor.

In a letter posted on his Twitter account, Dorsey said he was "really sad...yet really happy'' about his decision to leave the company.



Dorsey said in his letter that he sought to leave Twitter in order to give Agrawal "the space he needs to lead," after a transition period that would last until May.

This is a developing story, more details to come...