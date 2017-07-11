Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right but sets 'dangerous' precedent

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday said that the decision to ban US President Donald Trump from the social media platform in the aftermath of the Capitol violence was the right decision but added that it sets a dangerous precedent.

"I believe this was the right decision for Twitter," Dorsey said. "We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety."

"Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation," he said in a Twitter thread.

"The check and accountability on this power has always been the fact that a service like Twitter is one small part of the larger public conversation happening across the internet," Dorsey said.

"If folks do not agree with our rules and enforcement, they can simply go to another internet service."

Twitter, along with Facebook and YouTube, have either banned or suspended the president's personal accounts over fears that he might use their platforms to incite more violence.

Dorsey said the decisions of the social media companies were not coordinated, but they were emboldened by each other's actions.

Why was Trump banned?

Trump had repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the US presidential election, making unfounded claims of voter fraud on social media, as well as during his rallies.

This led to a significant section of his supporters to believe that the election was somehow "stolen" from him.

An angry mob of his supporters reached Washington on January 6 as lawmakers had gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The mob — egged on by Trump in a speech where he implored them "fight like hell" to stop the "steal" of the election — stormed the Capitol building, sending lawmakers into hiding.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1789: Storming the Bastille A Paris mob intoxicated by ideas of liberty and equality in the face of authoritarian monarchical rule sparked the French Revolution when they stormed a medieval fortress that also held freedom-loving political prisoners. The Bastille fell to the righteous mob on July 14, 1789, and such a people's coup against tyranny has long been celebrated with a public holiday in France.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1917: Insurrection in the Winter Palace Russia's October Revolution began when the Bolsheviks stormed the Winter Palace, where a provisional government was seated. Having overthrown the Russian Tsar in February, the Bolshevik uprising also known as Red October capped the revolution when it succeeded in overwhelming the seat of government in the capital Saint Petersburg.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1958: Iraqi military putsch In July 1958, a mob pillaged and burned the palace of King Faisal in Baghdad in Iraq and overthrew the monarchy as part of a broader military putsch to install a new republican regime. Faisal and his closest associates were killed in the revolt, with the former being publicly mutilated.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1973: Military coup in Chile Democratically elected President Salvatore Allende had been in office for three years when he was ousted in a savage military coup. Heavily armed soldiers stormed the presidential palace on September 11, 1973. Allende committed suicide and General Augusto Pinochet's brutal military dictatorship began.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1981: Attempted coup in Spain On February 23, 1981, Lieutenant-Governor Antonio Tejero Molina entered the Spanish Parliament with 200 military police and soldiers and held the democratically-elected congresspeople hostage for some 18 hours. King Juan Carlos intervened and insisted on a stable transition to democracy after the end of the Franco regime. The coup was thwarted and Molina subsequently served 15 years in prison.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages Insurrection at the Reichstag The Reichstag or German parliament was burned to the ground in 1933 and has long been a site for insurrection, including last August when a mob protesting coronavirus protection measures tried to storm the building until police pushed them back. Like at the US Capitol, many of the protesters were aligned with the far right, included members of the extremist Reichsbürger nationalist group.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages Invading the US Capitol After demonstrators gathered in Washington D.C. for a "stop the steal" rally near the cordoned-off Capitol, hundreds of angry Trump supporters set off for the building, egged on by the president's baseless claims of a stolen election. The police stationed at the Congress were apparently unprepared to deal with the violent protesters who easily broke through cordons and stormed the building. Author: Stuart Braun, Heike Mund



The attack left five people, including one police officer, dead.

Trump was initially suspended for 12 hours from Twitter over his role in inciting the mob and was permanently banned later in the week.

What was his response?

Trump initially tried to bypass the ban by tweeting from @POTUS, the official US government account for the president. But the tweets were subsequently deleted as Twitter does not allow using another account to evade a suspension.

In a videotaped message posted on Wednesday by the official White House handle, Trump criticized the social media companies' purge as an "unprecedented assault on free speech."

"The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and dangerous," he said. "What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, and not to silence one another."

How did others react?

While Democratic politicians have mostly welcomed the ban, with some calling it long overdue, it also drew criticism from scores of Republicans who called it a subversion of the president's free speech.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also expressed concern about Twitter's decision.

"The right to freedom of opinion is of fundamental importance," her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"Given that, the chancellor considers it problematic that the president's accounts have been permanently suspended."