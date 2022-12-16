Twitter bans journalists covering the platform and Elon Musk

Journalist's whose accounts were suspended include New York Times reporter Ryan Mac, Washington Post reporter Drew Hall, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, Matt Binder of Mashable, The Intercept's Micah Lee and Steve Herman of Voice of America.
The accounts of independent journalists like Aaron Rupar, Tony Webster and Keith Olbermann were also suspended.
A social media company called Mastodon, known to be an alternative to Twitter, was also suspended from Twitter on Thursday.
The platform has not officially explained why it took down the accounts.
What does Musk's takeover mean for Twitter?
CNN: "Concerning but not surprising"
A spokesperson for the New York Times said that the suspension is "questionable and unfortunate" and added that they hope "Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action."
CNN in a statement said that "the impulsive and unjustified suspension" is concerning "but not surprising.''
"We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response,'' read the statement.
Sarah Reese Jones, a political analyst and news commentator with PoliticusUSA, said that "Nothing says free speech like suspending journalists who cover you."
Some of the journalists who were suspended had been tweeting about the shutting down of an account named @Elonjet on Wednesday.
The account had more than half a million followers.
Elon Musk had vowed not to pull down @ElonJet
The account named @Elonjet was owned by Jack Sweeney and used publicly available information to track the movement of Musk's jet.
On Wednesday, Musk said that a car in Los Angeles carrying one of his children was followed by a "crazy stalker." He blamed Sweeney's account for the alleged incident.
In a tweet, he said that legal action is now being taken against Sweeney.
Twitter employees file lawsuit amid mass layoffs
After the suspension, Sweeney tweeted from his personal account and said "Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended." Soon his personal account was also taken down.
In January, Musk had offered 20-year-old Sweeney $5000 to shut down the account tracking his jet.