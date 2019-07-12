 Twitter admits using user data for ads without consent | News | DW | 07.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Twitter admits using user data for ads without consent

The social network has said it "failed" its users after sharing data with advertisers without permission. The company says it has launched an investigation into who may have been impacted.

Twitter logo at the NYSE (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

Twitter said on Tuesday it may have shared user data with advertisers without permission.

The social media giant said it found issues "where your settings choices may not have worked as intended."

Read more: Amazon Alexa voice recordings sent into Polish homes

The company said "certain data" of mobile users such as country code may have been shared with advertising partners since May 2018 "even if you didn't give us permission to do so."

Twitter also said since September 2018 it may have shown ads "based on inferences" made about users' devices, without consent.

Read more: When smart devices pass secrets to the police

A statement on the company's website insisted the data in question "stayed within Twitter and did not contain passwords or email accounts."

The issues were "fixed on August 5" and Twitter says it  is conducting an investigation about who may have been impacted.

Watch video 12:36

SHIFT – Living in the Digital Age!

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US fines Facebook $5 billion for privacy violations

The US Federal Trade Commission has said it would also place new oversight and restrictions on Facebook. It is the largest fine that the FTC has ever imposed on a technology company. (24.07.2019)  

Germany fines Facebook for underreporting hate speech complaints

The US social media giant has been found guilty of failing to fully report the number of complaints it received, in clear violation of German transparency laws. Facebook may appeal the ruling, saying the law is unclear. (02.07.2019)  

When smart devices pass secrets to the police

It may crackdown on crime — and privacy, too. That's if German police get powers to seize personal data on smart devices. Germany's discussing plans that are already a reality in the USA. (14.06.2019)  

Amazon Alexa voice recordings sent into Polish homes

Private voice commands told to Amazon's virtual assistants are being transcribed by agency workers, a newspaper reports. Numerous cases have emerged of smart speakers spying on users breaking the law or having sex. (04.08.2019)  

A safer internet and the stupid things we do online

You don't have to be savvy to be safe online. Just sensible. On Password Day, here are 5 things you should avoid doing, ranked by their increasing stupidity. Check number two for password advice! (02.05.2019)  

Cyberbullying: 'There are no safe spaces anymore'

Bullying online can quickly bleed over into real life. Online comments can lead to physical attacks; explicit pictures sent to one person can make their way through the whole school. The key to stopping it: prevention. (12.04.2019)  

Saving lives with social media: The power of the crowd in emergencies

Social media is an increasingly vital tool for crisis response as non-profit organizations use it to save lives and help those in need. But its power to spread information means social media can escalate crises too. (16.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

SHIFT – Living in the Digital Age!  

Related content

Donald Trump's Social Media 'Summit' 12.07.2019

Angelo Carusone of Media Matters tells DW's Brent Goff that the White House social media summit is part of an open strategy to prevent platforms like Facebook and Twitter from adopting countermeasures against disinformation and extremism.

Social Media-Nutzung in Afrika

Uganda: One year of social media tax 20.07.2019

The introduction of a social media tax a year ago in Uganda caused an outcry from government critics and rights groups. And today, even some of the staunchest supporters of the tax are no longer convinced.

Symbolbild - Facebook Like Gefällt-mir-Button

'Like' button needs caveat, European Court of Justice rules 29.07.2019

Websites using Facebook's "Like" button must warn users that the Silicon Valley giant will receive their data, the top EU court has ruled. Companies had not previously been held responsible for the Facebook extension.

Advertisement