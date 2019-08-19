Twitter accuses China of anti-Hong Kong protest campaign

China sowed political discord and undermined the protest movement in Hong Kong on Twitter, the company has said. The social media platform notified Facebook, where a state-backed disinformation operation was also found.
Twitter accused the Chinese government on Monday of using its platform for an influence campaign targeting the Hong Kong protest movement.
"We are disclosing a significant state-backed information operation focused on the situation in Hong Kong, specifically the protest movement and their calls for political change," Twitter said in an online post.
Some 936 core Twitter accounts, which originated from within China, attempted to sow political discord in Hong Kong by undermining the protest movement's legitimacy and political positions, the company said.
Twitter suspended more than 200,000 automated accounts that had amplified these messages, by engaging with the core accounts.
A company official told AP that the accounts were suspended for violating the social its terms of service and "because we think this is not how people can come to Twitter to get informed."
Read more: 'Hong Kong mob' — How mainland Chinese see the democracy movement
Twitter will also ban adverts from state-backed media companies, much like it did in 2017 to two Russian entities.
The measures are part of what a senior company official said was a broader effort by Twitter to crack down on malicious political activity, following criticism of its role in enabling election interference and for allowing content deemed to be propaganda by state-run media organizations on its platform.
Facebook also targeted
The social media giant Facebook, which is more widely used in Hong Kong, said it was notified by Twitter about the malicious activity.
On Monday, Facebook removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts, including some that portrayed protesters as cockroaches and terrorists.
Although Facebook does not release the data on state-backed influence operations, the company confirmed that the groups and accounts originated in China.
Read more: Denise Ho, the pop icon of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement
The individuals responsible for running the Facebook campaign used "deceptive tactics" including fake accounts to pose as news organizations, spread content and steer people to news sites, Facebook's head of cybersecurity Nathaniel Gleicher said.
"They frequently posted about local political news and issues including topics like the ongoing protests in Hong Kong," Gleicher said.
"Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found links to individuals associated with the Chinese government."
jcg/kl (Reuters, AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The social network has said it "failed" its users after sharing data with advertisers without permission. The company says it has launched an investigation into who may have been impacted. (07.08.2019)
Hundreds of contractors have been hired by Facebook to listen to and transcribe audio recorded from users, according to a Bloomberg report. Some of the contractors reportedly felt their work was "unethical." (14.08.2019)
Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched calmly in the city's center to "show the world that Hong Kong people can be totally peaceful." The day of peace marks the 11th week of demonstrations. (18.08.2019)
Twitter has introduced new rules to crack down on hate speech against religious groups. Under the changes, the social network said it would delete offensive posts that compare communities to "maggots" or "rats." (09.07.2019)
For weeks now, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated in Hong Kong against the increasing influence of the Beijing government over their region. People in mainland China, however, have little sympathy. (19.08.2019)