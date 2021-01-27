Twins and begging myths in Ghana

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Ghana, having baby twins brings an opportunity to beg for alms. It is a long held myth among poor households. But this is often a fallacy.
Ghana's national team is aiming to take its last chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Leading the Black Stars in their two-game playoff against rivals Nigeria will be former Ghana and Bundesliga star Otto Addo.
Looking beautiful can be costly and dangerous. How far are young Africans going to get that perfect look?
Damaging myths about the coronavirus have been spreading across Africa through social media — fueling mistrust for vaccines designed to protect people. Even prominent influencers have been peddling false news.
The actor and producer of the award-winning film "Borga" says his background inspired him to work on this story about a Ghanaian who leaves his home country.
