The Week in Reports

Russia: COVID-19 deaths surge as vaccinations lag

Indonesia: Coal power comes at a high cost

Israel: Training for Mars in the Negev

Spain: Afghan sports couple finds new home

Russia is in the grip of a relentless fourth wave of coronavirus infections, but many Russians are hesitant to get vaccinated.+++Six astronauts simulating what it would be like to live on Mars have ended their experiment after 21 days in isolation.

The Week in Reports

Reports on current world affairs. The people behind the news, the feelings along with the facts. The week’s key stories – that’s what World Stories is all about.

World Stories

