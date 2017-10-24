Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
DW Kick off Program Guide (Themenheader deutsch/englisch)

Kick off!

The Bundesliga Highlights

Editions
DW Kick off (Sendungslogo deutsch/englisch)

Latest edition

The Bundesliga Highlights - Matchday 11

It's Matchday 11 and Freiburg have the chance to go level on points with league leaders Bayern. Yes, really. Christian Streich's side are unbeaten, but now face the champions in Munich, the ultimate test. Leipzig desperately need a win after their Champions League exit, and with the top sides slipping further out of reach. But in-form Dortmund could make them suffer again.

More Less
Local time

Broadcast times

  • 09.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 09.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 09.11.2021 | 02:30 on DW English‎
  • 09.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW English‎
  • 09.11.2021 | 11:30 on DW English‎
  • 09.11.2021 | 15:30 on DW English‎
  • 09.11.2021 | 19:30 on DW English‎
DW Kick off (Sendungslogo deutsch/englisch)

Next edition

The Bundesliga Highlights

Kick off! is pure Bundesliga soccer, the real thing, featuring all the games, all the goals, every week on DW. The players have hardly left the pitch, and we’re on air, broadcasting the Bundesliga to the world!

More Less

Broadcast times

  • 16.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 16.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 16.11.2021 | 02:30 on DW English‎
  • 16.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW English‎
  • 16.11.2021 | 11:30 on DW English‎
  • 16.11.2021 | 15:30 on DW English‎
  • 16.11.2021 | 19:30 on DW English‎
Profile

Kick off!

Kick off! is pure Bundesliga soccer, the real thing, featuring all the games, all the goals, every week on DW. The players have hardly left the pitch, and we’re on air, broadcasting the Bundesliga to the world!
Symbolbild - Mädchen spielen Fußball in der Favela

Make a film clip of yourself

...and in return we’ll make you a star!  

Watch video 07:12

Making Of "Kick off!"  

Video on demand
Service
Sport allgmein Thementeaser

Sports on dw.com

All the latest Bundesliga soccer and sports news.  

Advertisement
Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Bundesliga Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Feedback