It's Matchday 11 and Freiburg have the chance to go level on points with league leaders Bayern. Yes, really. Christian Streich's side are unbeaten, but now face the champions in Munich, the ultimate test. Leipzig desperately need a win after their Champions League exit, and with the top sides slipping further out of reach. But in-form Dortmund could make them suffer again.
