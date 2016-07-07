Global 3000 - The Globalization Program

Visit the new DW website

New monsoon forecasts in India

Carbon capture: Is it genuinely feasible?

Sustainable sugarcane production in Ghana

Sustainable fishing in Tunisia

How monsoon forecasting is helping Indian farmers to boost their harvests. Can CO2 capture save the climate? An agricultural scientist in Ghana shows farmers how to grow organic sugarcane. Plus: sustainable fishing in Tunisia.

Local time

Broadcast times

  • 10.11.2021 | 06:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 08.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 08.11.2021 | 05:02 on DW English‎
  • 09.11.2021 | 23:30 on DW English‎
  • 10.11.2021 | 02:30 on DW English‎
  • 10.11.2021 | 06:30 on DW English‎
  • 12.11.2021 | 08:30 on DW English‎

Global 3000 – DW’s globalization magazine looks at the issues that are moving us today, and shows how people are living with the opportunities and risks of globalization.

Broadcast times

  • 17.11.2021 | 06:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 15.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 15.11.2021 | 05:02 on DW English‎
  • 15.11.2021 | 11:30 on DW English‎
  • 16.11.2021 | 23:30 on DW English‎
  • 17.11.2021 | 02:30 on DW English‎
  • 17.11.2021 | 06:30 on DW English‎
  • 19.11.2021 | 08:30 on DW English‎
Global 3000 – DW’s globalization magazine looks at the issues that are moving us today, and shows how people are living with the opportunities and risks of globalization.

American toddlers learn Chinese. Afghans study Thai ways of doing things. Mapuche Indians from Patagonia want to take Benetton to court. And what do sheep in New Zealand have to do with climate change? We live in a globalized world. Events in Asia have repercussions in Europe. European reactions have knock-on effects in South America. The situation in the Amazon Rainforest concerns us all.

Global 3000 – widening horizons by examining the global consequences of local actions – and vice-versa. We bring you news, reports and portraits on globalization issues. Viewers can contribute to the program by sending in their personal stories and experiences, helping shape a weekly broadcast that gives new insights into the world-wide community to which we all belong. Globalization is all around us – and every week we give it a face with Global 3000.

