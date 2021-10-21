Destination Culture

Hannah Hummel visits the fairytale-like Moritzburg Castle, where the 1970s classic ‘Three Wishes for Cinderella’ was filmed. Her travel itinerary also includes a trip to the picturesque vineyards of Radebeul, the Karl May Museum, and a ride on a Lössnitz Railway steam train.
Muskau Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the former home of Prince Pückler. Hannah Hummel explores the site and learns about its history - from pineapple cultivation to a love letter machine. She also visits the popular Instagram motif, the Rakotz Bridge, and takes a boat ride on Europe’s biggest artificial lake, which used to be a lignite opencast mine.