DW Destination Culture – Exploring Saxony Program Guide Themeheader
DW Destination Culture – Exploring Saxony Folgenbild 2 englisch

Moritzburg Castle & Radebeul

Hannah Hummel visits the fairytale-like Moritzburg Castle, where the 1970s classic ‘Three Wishes for Cinderella’ was filmed. Her travel itinerary also includes a trip to the picturesque vineyards of Radebeul, the Karl May Museum, and a ride on a Lössnitz Railway steam train.

  • 06.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 06.11.2021 | 13:30 on DW English‎
  • 06.11.2021 | 20:30 on DW English‎
  • 07.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 07.11.2021 | 05:02 on DW English‎
  • 07.11.2021 | 16:30 on DW English‎
DW Destination Culture – Exploring Saxony Folgenbild 1 englisch

Muskau Park & Rakotz Bridge

Muskau Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the former home of Prince Pückler. Hannah Hummel explores the site and learns about its history - from pineapple cultivation to a love letter machine. She also visits the popular Instagram motif, the Rakotz Bridge, and takes a boat ride on Europe’s biggest artificial lake, which used to be a lignite opencast mine.

  • 13.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 13.11.2021 | 13:30 on DW English‎
  • 13.11.2021 | 20:30 on DW English‎
  • 14.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 14.11.2021 | 05:02 on DW English‎
  • 14.11.2021 | 16:30 on DW English‎
Destination Culture

"Destination Culture" combines travel with culture by presenting unique destinations that are worth seeing, especially from a cultural point of view. The multimedia format brings viewers useful travel information, as well as inspiration, beautiful imagery and entertainment.

Hannah Hummel

DW Ausfahrt Kultur Moderatorin Hannah Hummel (Teaser)

The German-Scottish presenter Hannah Hummel joined DW in February 2020 and have since worked as a social media editor, reporter and presenter.  

Trailer

New DW-Series "Destination Culture"

 

All Destination Culture Videos in our Media Center 21.10.2021

Check out dw.com/culture!

An in-depth look at lifestyle and trends. Get the latest news on artists, films, festivals, exhibitions, music and travel from Germany, Europe and beyond.  

