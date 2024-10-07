Turning Childhood into Content - The Dangers of Sharenting

Countless photos and videos of children have been posted on the internet by their parents. Influencers share details of their children's lives with their followers on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and Snapchat.

Sometimes, with terrible consequences.

Image: Java

Many people make money from photos of their children. Children's content is among the most popular and sought-after online, which is why social media algorithms promote these posts. The effects can be disastrous.

Image: Java

"If you think that sharing your child's life on social media is harmless, I'm proof that you're wrong," says Cam, now 24 years old. She knows all too well the dark side of having a mother who posted pictures of her childhood online. As a child, strangers would come up to her in the street to ask about her period. She can no longer use her real name out of concern that people will do a Google search and see all the intimate moments of her childhood.

Image: Java

Today, Cam is publicly campaigning for "sharenting", a term that combines "sharing" and "parenting", to be regulated, and for the dangers to be explained more clearly. Child protection activists are even seeking to classify "sharenting" as child labor, because - so the accusation goes - these parents exploit their children to earn money.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

TUE 15.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC

TUE 15.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC

WED 16.10.2024 – 09:15 UTC

WED 16.10.2024 – 16:15 UTC

WED 16.10.2024 – 21:15 UTC

THU 17.10.2024 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 19.10.2024 – 08:15 UTC

SUN 20.10.2024 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4