 Turner Prize for art shared between all four finalists for first time | News | DW | 03.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turner Prize for art shared between all four finalists for first time

All four shortlisted artists have been awarded the prestigious prize after they asked the jury to treat them as a collective. The artists sought to make a statement in the name of "solidarity in art as in society."

A general view of the new Turner Contemporary Gallery

The UK's prestigious Turner Prize for art was awarded to all four shortlisted artists on Tuesday. 

Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock, Oscar Murillo and Tai Shani jointly won the 2019 Turner Prize after they asked the jury to consider them as a collective.

The artists said that in a divided world, they wanted the prize "to make a collective statement in the name of commonality, multiplicity and solidarity in art as in society." 

More to follow... 

mmc/aw (AP, dpa)

Related content

Großbritannien London Turner Prize Gewinnerin Charlotte Prodger

Charlotte Prodger wins Turner Prize for smartphone video 04.12.2018

British artist Charlotte Prodger has won the prestigious Turner Prize for art with a video shot on an iPhone. The film snippets center on her experiences of coming out as gay.

EU-Sondergipfel zum Brexit in Brüssel

Brexit deal: EU bids sad farewell to United Kingdom 25.11.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the EU-Brexit deal a "diplomatic work of art," while UK Prime Minister Theresa May is ready to fight for it back home. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Großbritannien London - Susan Hiller im Tate Modern

Women in art and art by women: Tate Britain swaps genders in 'Sixty Years' exhibition 21.04.2019

When it comes to art, it is still very much a man's world. To bring about some positive change, the Tate Britain has now decided to remove parts of its contemporary art by men and instead highlight works by women.

Advertisement