Turner Prize for art shared between all four finalists for first time

The UK's prestigious Turner Prize for art was awarded to all four shortlisted artists on Tuesday.



Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock, Oscar Murillo and Tai Shani jointly won the 2019 Turner Prize after they asked the jury to consider them as a collective.

The artists said that in a divided world, they wanted the prize "to make a collective statement in the name of commonality, multiplicity and solidarity in art as in society."

More to follow...

mmc/aw (AP, dpa)