Turkmenistan: Autocrat president's son claims landslide win

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, whose father has run Turkmenistan since 2006, was elected president with nearly 73% of votes cast, according to the country's electoral commission.

The switch of president is the first hereditary succession in the former Soviet region of Central Asia, and comes after a dizzying string of high level appointments for the younger Berdymukhamedov.

Who was in the running?

Voting got underway on Saturday in the tightly-controlled election, which most observers had said was all but certain to bring about the father-son succession.

The 40-year-old Serdar Berdymukhamedov had been the overwhelming favorite in Saturday's election to take over from his father and to lead the gas-rich country.

His nearest rival in a filed of nine candidates was university official Khyrdyr Nunnayev, who garnered 11% of the votes.

There had been an unexpected wait for the result, as authorities on Sunday said they needed more time to count the votes.

Turkmenistan normally releases preliminary results the day immediately after the vote, such as when the elder Berdymukhamedov was reelected with 97% of the vote in 2017.

