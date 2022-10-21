Turkish singer rejects 'hatred' charges in court hearing

Pop singer Gulsen faces up to three years in jail for allegedly "inciting hatred" during a concert. The 46-year-old has been stopped from visiting her 5-year-old son, who lives in Spain.

Turkish pop singer Gulsen appeared in court Friday on charges of "inciting hatred" after she made a joke about graduates of the country's religious schools during a concert.

During a gig in April, the 46-year-old singer, whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu, referred to them as "perverts."

A video of the comment appeared on social media in August, sparking outrage among conservatives in the largely Muslim country, which led to her being taken into custody and later house arrest.

Colakoglu faces up to three years in jail if found guilty, despite having apologized for any offense caused.

Gulsen was 'teasing band member'

In her testimony Friday, Gulsen said she had merely teased a band member who was nicknamed "Imam" but had not attended a religious school.

"It was just a joke between two people. It was not a statement," Milliyet newspaper quoted the singer as telling the court. "I did not display an attitude that would incite the people to hatred and enmity."

"I did not target a third person, a social class or section of society," she said, requesting an acquittal.

During Friday's hearing, the court upheld an earlier flight ban, despite her lawyer arguing that she needed to visit her 5-year-old son, who lives in Spain.

Several of her concerts have reportedly been canceled as a result of the ban.

The court adjourned the hearing to December 21.

Gulsen to appeal flight ban, seek acquittal

Gulsen will appeal against the decision, her lawyer Emek Emre told dpa news agency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many members of his conservative ruling party are graduates of religious schools that were originally established to train imams.

Turkish law criminalizes incitement of hatred and enmity against different groups in society based on class, race, religion or sect, requiring a prison sentence in cases that lead to threats against public safety.

Scrutiny of secular society heightened

Gulsen has previously been targeted by some in religious circles due to her revealing stage outfits and for unfurling an LGBTQ flag at a concert.

Other pop singers and cultural representatives have also been criticized and over the summer, several concerts and festivals were canceled, with officials citing security concerns.

Ultra-conservative groups have either cited alcohol consumption, stage outfits or LGBTQ solidarity messages as sources of concern, despite none of these being banned.

Erdogan's critics have accused him of trying to suppress secular dissent ahead of elections next year which could see him face his strongest challenge since he took office in 2014.

mm/wd (AP, dpa)