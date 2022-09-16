Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: " very extensive discussions" with Putin

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Kremlin's ambitions in Ukraine remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Russia is reportedly establishing a defensive line in Donbas. DW has the latest.
Governments around the world have slipped toward autocracy in recent years. Using historical data and case studies, DW looks at how democracies have fared against such threats.
In a new blueprint for a postwar order, several countries are to guarantee Ukraine's security as a precursor to NATO membership. Russia has expressed its disapproval in no uncertain terms.
Zelenskyy has raised the Ukrainian flag once again in the strategic city. The UK has confirmed that Ukraine likely downed an Iranian-made war drone. DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version