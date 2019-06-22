 Turkish president Erdogan′s bodyguards clash with Bosnian police | News | DW | 08.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkish president Erdogan's bodyguards clash with Bosnian police

Bosnian authorities say Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail has scuffled with border police at Sarajevo's airport. The guards escorting the Turkish leader reportedly refused to hand over their guns.

Turkey's president and his wife wave from the door of their plane

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina got off to a rocky start on Monday after a fracas erupted between his security team and local border police, authorities said.

Local media reported "pushing" and "verbal exchanges" after the president's bodyguards refused to hand over their weapons on arrival at Sarajevo airport.

"They were aggressive and behaved as if they were in their own country," chief of Bosnian border police Zoran Galic told the Dnevni Avaz news portal. "They did not respect our laws and deserved to be arrested."

Border police said the confrontation ended when the Turkish leader stepped off the plane to greet waiting members of Bosnia's tripartite presidency.

Read more: Home away from home: Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sarajevo

Erdogan lays a wreath at the grave of late Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic

Erdogan lays a wreath at the grave of late Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic

Close allies

Muslim-majority Bosnia was ruled by the Ottoman Empire for five centuries and shares strong ties with Turkey. 

Shortly after touching down in Sarajevo, Erdogan visited Turkish soldiers serving in the EU-led peacekeeping mission there. He is also scheduled to attend an economic summit of southeastern European countries where he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with members of the presidency.

He is also due to pay his respects to the 8,000 Bosnian Muslims who were killed in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 ahead of the massacre's 24th anniversary next week.

Read more: Turkey's Erdogan rallies supporters in Bosnia-Herzegovina ahead of elections

"Peace, stability, tranquility and prosperity of the Balkans are extremely important for us. Our country does not have the luxury to watch the developments in this region from a distance," Erdogan told a press conference before departing from Turkey.

nm/ng (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Bosnia-Herzegovina: Can fresh elections save a divided state?

More than two decades after a devastating war, Bosnia-Herzegovina has still not overcome its deep ethnic divisions. As voters headed to the polls, observers asked whether fresh elections can bring much-needed change. (07.10.2018)  

Turkey's Gulen crackdown comes to Bosnia

The Turkish president's struggle with Fethullah Gulen is also being felt in the Balkans. Bosnia and Herzegovina is home to private schools founded by the Gulen movement - and Ankara is calling on them to be closed. (20.08.2016)  

Home away from home: Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sarajevo

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to appear at a large rally in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Bosniak leaders are eager to welcome the strongman, who portrays himself as the protector of Balkan Muslims. (19.05.2018)  

Turkey's Erdogan rallies supporters in Bosnia-Herzegovina ahead of elections

The Turkish president has brought together more than 20,000 people in the Bosnian capital to back his election bid. But some leaders are worried his growing influence in the Balkans could lead to regional instability. (20.05.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Migranten Krise Bosnien Flüchtlinge

Held back from EU by Croatia, refugees stuck in Bosnia 22.06.2019

Officials near Bosnia's border with Croatia feel abandoned by the federal government and the international community. With shelters bursting at the seams with people trapped in limbo, they're taking drastic measures.

Türkei Istanbul - Recep Tayyip Erdogan bei Rally

Home away from home: Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sarajevo 19.05.2018

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to appear at a large rally in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Bosniak leaders are eager to welcome the strongman, who portrays himself as the protector of Balkan Muslims.

Niederlande Den Haag - Radovan Karadzic vor Strafgerichtshof

Bosnian Serb Radovan Karadzic loses war crimes, genocide appeal 20.03.2019

UN judges upped the sentence of Radovan Karadzic, once a leader of the Bosnian Serbs, to life in prison for his role in the 1990s Bosnian war. They decried the "sheer scale and systematic cruelty" of his crimes.

Advertisement