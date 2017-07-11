Turkish police detain over 200 at Pride march

Turkish police detained more than 200 participants at an LGBTQ Pride march in Istanbul on Sunday, organizers said.

Local authorities in Istanbul's Beyoglu district banned Pride Week events between June 20-26, saying that they could lead to public unrest. The event has been officially banned every year since 2015, but crowd still gather near the city's Taksim Square to mark the end of the Pride Month.

Authorities cordoned off large parts of the city's central Cihangir neighborhood ahead of the march. Public transportation in the area was also shut down.

According to the MLSA lawyers' association, Agence France-Press photographer Bülent Kilinc was among those detained.

LGBTQ activist organization Kaos GL said published a video from the event on Twitter.

'We are not afraid'

"We do not give up, we are not afraid! We will continue our activities in safe places and online," pride week organizers said.

More to come...