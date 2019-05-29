 Turkish football team′s military salute to be ′examined′ by UEFA | News | DW | 13.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkish football team's military salute to be 'examined' by UEFA

European governing body have said they will be looking into the celebration from Friday's victory for Turkey against Albania. Football authorities may take a dim view of "political gesture."

Turkey's Cenk Tosun celebrates scoring against Albania

UEFA said Saturday they would examine reports that Turkey's national footballers gave a military salute in support of Ankara's armed offensive against Kurds in Syria.

"Personally, I have not seen this gesture, which could be considered a provocation," UEFA's media head Philip Townsend told the Italian news agency Ansa. "Does the regulation prohibit references to politics and religion? Yes, and I can guarantee you that we will look at this situation," he added.

Read more: Balkan World Cup teams reveal nationalist fault lines

The salute was made after Cenk Tosun's winning goal against Albania in Istanbul on Friday.

After the victory, an additional photo was posted on the Turkish FA's official Twitter account, with the squad posing, saluting the win in the dressing room to "dedicate their victory to our brave soldiers and fellow martyrs."

Rules and previous

Article 16, 2 (e) of UEFA's disciplinary proceedings manual states "the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature."

During last year's World Cup, world governing body FIFA fined Swiss players Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner for celebrating goals with a pro-Kosovo double eagle gesture, deemed to be flouting the rules as an unnecessary political gesture.

Turkish military action began on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump ordered troops to pull back from the border area of northern Syria.

On Saturday tens of thousands of Kurdish demonstrators marched through Cologne and other German cities against a Turkish cross-border military operation in northeast Syria. In addition, the German government promised to halt arms exports to Turkey.

Watch video 01:24

Turkey ramps up its offensive in northern Syria

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Thousands protest Turkish operation in Syria

Germany has the largest Kurdish diaspora in the world. Kurds and supporters there rallied against Turkey's incursion into Syria that threatens to unleash a humanitarian disaster and squash Kurdish autonomy. (12.10.2019)  

German government bans weapons exports to Turkey

The German government is halting arms exports to Turkey. Berlin said the ban will apply on the assumption that the weapons could be used in the operation against Kurds in northern Syria. (12.10.2019)  

US begins troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria ahead of Turkish offensive

US troops are reportedly leaving northeastern Syria ahead of a planned Turkish offensive. US President Trump has, however, said Turkey must not do anything "off limits," or he would "destroy" its economy. (07.10.2019)  

Swiss trio escape bans for Kosovo gesture

Three Switzerland players have been hit with fines but avoided World Cup bans, after celebrating goals against Serbia with pro-Kosovo gestures. The political symbol, which FIFA prohibits, caused outrage in Serbia. (25.06.2018)  

Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan criticized for Erdogan meeting

Germany players Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan have been criticized for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both are of Turkish heritage, but chose to represent Germany in international football. (14.05.2018)  

My Europe: The Balkans at the World Cup – Are we really that pathetic?

When political conflicts make it into the penalty box, emotions run high. That goes doubly for World Cup time. This time around, nationalism is on the offensive – and journalist Krsto Lazarevic finds that pathetic. (01.07.2018)  

WWW links

UEFA disciplinary manual

UEFA disciplinary manual

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkish forces capture key border town in Syria  

Turkey ramps up its offensive in northern Syria  

Related content

Flaggen von Albanien und Nord-Mazedonien

EU urged to open more doors to Albania, North Macedonia 29.05.2019

The European Commission has implored EU nations to start membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia. But while the two countries may have taken "major steps," some existing EU members aren't keen to welcome them.

Türkei Bewerbung für die Fußball EM 2024

Euro 2024: Could Turkey be the better host nation? 26.09.2018

Turkey is viewed as the underdog in its bid to host the 2024 European Championship, with Germany boasting more economic and political stability. Turkey prefers to think it ticks other boxes.

Symbolbild EU-Erweiterung

Inside Europe 21.03.2019 22.03.2019

Anger in New Zealand and Australia over Erdogan’s comments - La Scala pulls the plug on Saudi funding – North Macedonia: what’s in a name - Brexit sours British taste buds in Berlin - History unites Greek and Turkish Cypriots – A setback for the Fidesz party - Karate helps heals abuse victims in France - A new approach to death in Athens - A national leader whose talents don't stop at politics

Advertisement