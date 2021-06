Turkish drone strike on Iraqi refugee camp kills three

Three civilians were killed and two more injured on Saturday in a Turkish missile attack on a refugee camp in northern Iraq.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to "clean up" the camp, located in Makhmur, calling it an "incubator" for terrorists.

"If the United Nations does not clean up this district, we will take care of it in our capacity as a UN member state," he warned.

Cross-border conflict

Turkey claims such camps are rebel training grounds for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has carried out attacks in southeastern Turkey since 1984 — in a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people.

The PKK has consistently maintained camps in northern Iraq from which it has conducted operations in Turkey.

The Turkish military has maintained its own bases in northern Iraq since the mid-1990s, thanks to security agreements originally reached with Saddam Hussein.

Turkey has greatly increased its activity in the region over the past year, mainly attacking PKK bases in what Ankara calls "temporary security zones" within a roughly 30 kilometer (ca. 20 mile) wide strip of land beyond its border.

Friction between different Kurdish groups

Earlier on Saturday, five peshmerga fighters from the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq were killed in clashes with PKK rebels. Peshmerga officials say two further fighters were injured in the skirmish at Mount Matin in the Dohuk province.

Deputy Minister for Peshmerga Affairs Serbast Lazkin called on all parties "to respect the borders of Kurdistan and to refrain from endangering its security and stability."

The PKK sees the peshmerga as a threat for working too closely with Turkey.

On Saturday, the People's Defense Forces (HPG) — the armed wing of the PKK — said the Peshmerga it killed had entered "a conflict zone" between it and Turkey, which the PKK says, "wants to occupy Iraqi Kurdistan."

"These peshmerga movements are a stab in the back for the PKK and we refuse their entry into an area under our control," the HPG said in a statement.

The peshmerga, for their part, see the PKK as endangering their own good relations with Turkey and thus their autonomy.

The Iraqi federal government in Baghdad has condemned repeated Turkish air and ground incursions into its territory.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Crackdown on the press As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote. Author: David Martin



js/mm (AFP, Reuters)