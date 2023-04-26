  1. Skip to content
Turkish diaspora in Germany heads to the polls

Aysegül Ilgin
43 minutes ago

On May 14, Turkey will vote in a new president and parliament. Anyone with a Turkish passport living in Germany will also be able to vote. The most popular candidate among this constituency is President Erdogan. Why is that so? DW goes to find out.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QeJa
Fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

China must position itself over Ukraine: Lithuania president

Conflicts5 hours ago
Africa

Sudanese refugees wait in line to receive food supplements from World Food Program (WFP) near the border between Sudan and Chad

Sudan crisis puts Chad under pressure

Conflicts6 hours ago
Asia

Yoon-Biden summit President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L), first lady Kim Keon Hee (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd from R) and U.S. first lady Jill Biden wave during an official welcoming ceremony ahead of the summit between Yoon and Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2023.

US reiterates security pledge to South Korea in Yoon visit

Politics9 hours ago
Germany

Erdogan's supporters holding up his picture amid a sea of Turkish flags at a rally in Germany

Why many Turks in Germany still vote for Erdogan

Politics13 hours ago
Europe

Hungary: clerical sex abuse victims hope for justice

Society2 hours ago04:38 min
Middle East

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Politics13 hours ago04:12 min
North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

SocietyApril 26, 20237 images
Latin America

A car drives down a road near farmland in Lobos, Argentina

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

BusinessApril 26, 202302:59 min
