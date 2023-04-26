Turkish diaspora in Germany heads to the polls

PoliticsGermanyTurkish diaspora in Germany heads to the polls To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyAysegül Ilgin43 minutes ago43 minutes agoOn May 14, Turkey will vote in a new president and parliament. Anyone with a Turkish passport living in Germany will also be able to vote. The most popular candidate among this constituency is President Erdogan. Why is that so? DW goes to find out.https://p.dw.com/p/4QeJaAdvertisement