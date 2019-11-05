 Turkish court upholds sentences against Cumhuriyet journalists despite successful appeal | News | DW | 21.11.2019

News

Turkish court upholds sentences against Cumhuriyet journalists despite successful appeal

A Turkish court upheld its conviction of 12 former employees of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper on Thursday. The ruling was made despite the Supreme Court verdict which should have overruled this.

Turkish freedom activists read Cumhuriyet newspaper (Reuters/M. Sezer)

Turkish freedom activists read Cumhuriyet newspaper

A Turkish court upheld its conviction of 12 former employees of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper on Thursday. The court made the ruling despite the decision of the Supreme Court, the highest court in Turkey, which should have overruled this.

A 13th defendant, the journalist Kadri Gursel, was acquitted on Thursday.

Rights groups have decried the ruling as a scandal. "Once again a Turkish court has defied the decision of the higher court. Once again, journalism is the victim in this case," said Emma Sinclair-Webb, of Human Rights Watch, outside the court.

The case sparked global outrage over press freedom in Turkey under President Tayyip Erdogan. Fourteen employees of Cumhuriyet — one of the few remaining voices critical of the government — were sentenced in April 2018 to various jail terms on terrorism charges.

The journalists were sentenced to jail terms ranging from two-and-a-half years to eight years.

ed/aw (Reuters, AFP)

