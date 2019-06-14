Turkish court sentences hundreds of coup 'ringleaders'

The trial of 224 suspects, which include many former military generals, started almost a year after the July 2016 botched coup against President Erdogan. Ankara has incarcerated thousands of dissidents since then.
A Turkish court on Thursday handed down verdicts to more than 220 suspects in one of the biggest trials relating to the 2016 failed coup attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The court sentenced 17 top former military officials to 141 life terms, state news agency Anadolu reported.
The accused were charged with "violating the constitution," using "coercion and violence in an attempt to overthrow parliament and the Turkish government," "martyring 250 citizens" and "attempting to kill 2,735 citizens."
Last month, the prosecutor sought life sentences against 40 suspects, who could each face 55,880 years in jail.
The trial was held in the country's largest courtroom inside a prison complex in Sincan, Ankara. The courtroom, which has the capacity for 1,558 people, was specially built to hear coup-related trials.
Of the suspects, 176 are already in jail, 35 have been freed pending trial, and 13, including US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, have been declared fugitives.
Read more: Turkey releases detained NASA scientist Serkan Golge
'Fugitive' preacher
Erdogan's government accuses Gulen of orchestrating the putsch and demands his extradition. It refers to Gulen's network as the "Fethullah Terrorist Organization" (FETO), and has labelled it a terror organization.
Read more: US working to extradite cleric Fethullah Gulen: Turkish PM
Ankara also accuses Gulen and his followers of infiltrating state institutions.
Gulen insists he has nothing to do with the coup.
Rights violations
According to the Turkish government, at least 248 people, excluding 24 coup-plotters, were killed on 15 July, 2016, when a section of the military tried to overthrow Erdogan.
Soon after the coup attempt, Erdogan's regime launched a crackdown on opponents and critics, detaining thousands of journalists, rights activists, lawyers, teachers and writers for their alleged involvement in anti-state activities.
According to Justice Ministry figures, 261 cases have so far been completed with 3,239 people convicted.
A state of emergency was only lifted on the coup's second anniversary in July 2018.
Read more: Purged Turkish NATO officer risks Erdogan's retaliation
The crackdown alarmed Turkey's Western allies that saw the move as a political action by Erdogan to consolidate his power.
shs/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Turkey says Donald Trump recently confirmed he was working to extradite the Islamic cleric that Ankara blames for a 2016 failed coup, according to media reports. If true, the revelation marks a major U-turn by Trump. (16.12.2018)
Turkey has given US officials a request to extradite dozens of people linked to Fethullah Gulen. President Erdogan blames the cleric for an attempted coup in 2016 and has already locked up thousands of his followers. (21.11.2018)
Turkish authorities branded a former high-ranking NATO officer a "terrorist" and imprisoned him. After escaping back to Brussels, he told DW's Teri Schultz that staying silent about what he saw is no longer an option. (09.08.2018)
Turkey imposed a state of emergency following a failed coup in 2016. Two years later, the measure has finally been lifted, but critics say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan still has the power to silence his opponents. (19.07.2018)
New constitutional powers have consolidated the authority of the prime minister and president into one office. Erdogan has defended his new powers, but critics say the country is lurching towards authoritarian rule. (15.07.2018)
A year and eight months after a failed coup, Ankara has shown no sign of de-escalating its crackdown on critical journalists. The 25 reporters were convicted on trumped-up terror charges. (08.03.2018)
Turkey has released US-Turkish scientist Serkan Golge from jail, a move that could help ease relations with Washington. The former NASA researcher is one of thousands detained in a Turkish government crackdown. (29.05.2019)
Two former high-ranking generals are accused of "overthrowing by force" an Islamist government in 1997. The nearly five-year-long trial reflects Turkey's long struggle between secularism and Islam-informed politics. (21.12.2017)