Turkish court acquits defendants in Gezi Park trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted nine defendants over their alleged roles in the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Seven others also facing trial are still awaiting a verdict.

The acquitted, which included businessman and rights defender Osman Kavala, had been accused of attempting to overthrow the government by organizing the mass demonstrations.

In delivering the verdict, the judge said there was "not enough concrete evidence" against the accused.

Kavala, the only defendant behind bars, has spent more than two years in detention. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when an order for his release was read out.

Kavala, children's development advocate Yigit Aksakoglu and architect Mucella Yapici, were facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A guilty verdict had been expected in the controversial trial, which had been slammed by government critics as an attempt to silence opposition voices.

Updates to follow...

