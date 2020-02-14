Turkish court acquits defendants in Gezi Park trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted nine defendants over their alleged roles in the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Seven others also facing trial are still awaiting a verdict.

The acquitted, which included businessman and rights defender Osman Kavala, had been accused of attempting to overthrow the government by organizing the mass demonstrations.

In delivering the ruling, the judge said there was "not enough concrete evidence" against the accused.

Kavala, the only defendant behind bars, has spent more than two years in detention. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when an order for the 62-year-old's release was read out.

'Untold misery'

A guilty verdict had been widely expected in the controversial trial, which had been slammed by government critics as an attempt to silence opposition voices.

"This is a trial that should have never happened in the first place," Emma Sinclair-Webb of Human Rights Watch told the Agence France-Presse.

"This whole process has caused untold misery to those who were so wrongfully targeted, most of all Osman Kavala."

The 2013 protests began as part of an effort to protect one of Istanbul's last green spaces from being redeveloped into a shopping mall. The demonstrations then swelled into a nationwide anti-government movement against the then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's current president.

Kavala, children's development advocate Yigit Aksakoglu and architect Mucella Yapici had been facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. They had denied the allegations, saying they had a democratic right to protest.

The prosecutor had also demanded 15 to 20 years in prison for six other defendants, who were accused of aiding an attempted government overthrow.

