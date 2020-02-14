 Turkish court acquits defendants in Gezi Park trial | News | DW | 18.02.2020

News

Turkish court acquits defendants in Gezi Park trial

The accused were charged with trying to overthrow the government during 2013 protests in Istanbul's Gezi Park. Cheers erupted in the court as the judge acquitted nine of the defendants due to lack of "concrete evidence."

Turkish soldiers stand guard at the Silivri courthouse

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted nine defendants over their alleged roles in the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Seven others also facing trial are still awaiting a verdict. 

The acquitted, which included businessman and rights defender Osman Kavala, had been accused of attempting to overthrow the government by organizing the mass demonstrations.

In delivering the ruling, the judge said there was "not enough concrete evidence" against the accused.

Kavala, the only defendant behind bars, has spent more than two years in detention. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when an order for his release was read out.

Kavala, children's development advocate Yigit Aksakoglu and architect Mucella Yapici, were facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A guilty verdict had been expected in the controversial trial, which had been slammed by government critics as an attempt to silence opposition voices.

Updates to follow...

nm/stb (dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Autorin Asli Erdogan

Turkish writer Asli Erdogan acquitted of terrorism charges 14.02.2020

Asli Erdogan was arrested on August 2016 and accused of "terror propaganda" and of "undermining national unity." She has lived in a self-imposed exile in Europe since she was allowed to leave Turkey in 2017.

Türkei l Erdogan will Truppen nach Libyen schicken - Militär

Turkey targets Syria troops in deadly counterattack 03.02.2020

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue Ankara's operation in Idlib, Syria, after at least four Turkish soldiers were killed during "intensive shelling" by Syrian government troops.

Syrien | syrische Kinder auf einem Truck

Opinion: Declaration of moral bankruptcy in Idlib 15.02.2020

The USA has largely withdrawn from Syria. Europe never really got involved. The consequences are terrible — for Europe too, writes Rainer Hermann of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in a guest opinion.

