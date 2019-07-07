Turkish consul employee killed in Iraq's Kurdish capital, Irbil

A gunman shot dead at least one Turkish consulate employee in the Kurdish Iraqi city of Irbil on Wednesday, before fleeing the scene.

Turkey's foreign ministry confirmed that a diplomat, believed to be the vice consul, had been killed in the shooting at the popular HuQQabaz restaurant close to Ankara's diplomatic mission to the autonomous region.

At least three people were fatally wounded in the attack, according to some local media.

"The attacker walked into the restaurant and headed to a table where the three were sitting. He drew out two pistols and started shooting intensely at them. Then, he — the shooter — escaped," the owner told journalists.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the shooting.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement an employee was killed in an "atrocious attack."

"We are continuing our efforts with the Iraqi authorities and local authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are found quickly," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Witnesses in the city said roadblocks had been quickly thrown up around the Ainkawa neighborhood, which is home to the consulate and a number of restaurants.

Turkish jets regularly bomb positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara has outlawed, in northern Iraq. The Turkish defense ministry said on Saturday that its military offensive in the region, which started in May, had been expanded.

rc/ng (Reuters, AFP, AP)

