 Turkish consul employee killed in Iraq′s Kurdish capital, Irbil | News | DW | 17.07.2019

News

Turkish consul employee killed in Iraq's Kurdish capital, Irbil

At least one diplomat has been killed in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish zone. Unknown gunmen were reported to have fired at a group dining in a restaurant.

Breaking News English

Gunmen shot dead at least one employee working for the Turkish consulate in the Kurdish Iraqi city of Irbil on Wednesday.

Turkey's foreign ministry confirmed that one worker had been killed in the shooting at a restaurant close to Ankara's diplomatic mission in the autonomous region.

Earlier, Turkish media reports had said two people were killed while a third was wounded in the attack.

One source told the AFP news agency that the person killed was the Turkish vice consul to the region. The agency reported that Ankara had already said it would retaliate for the attack.

Witnesses in the city said roadblocks had been quickly thrown up around the Ainkawa neighborhood, which is home to the consulate and a number of restaurants.

rc/ng (Reuters, AFP, AP)

