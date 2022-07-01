Turkish Broadcasting Authority blocks Deutsche Welle

Late on Thursday evening, the Internet services of German international broadcaster DW were blocked in all 32 program languages.

Simultaneously with the blocking of the editorial websites of DW, the websites of international broadcaster VOA (Voice Of America) were blocked as well.

In February 2022, the Turkish authority responsible for media control, RTÜK, had called on DW and other international broadcasters to obtain a license in Turkey.

DW had not complied because licensing would have allowed the Turkish government to censor editorial content.

DW Director General Peter Limbourg: "We had outlined in an extensive correspondence and even in a personal conversation with the chairman of the media control authority why DW could not apply for such a license. For example, media licensed in Turkey are required to delete online content that RTÜK interprets as inappropriate. This is simply unacceptable for an independent broadcaster. DW will take legal action against the blocking that has now taken place."

News of the blocking was already spreading on social media in Turkey yesterday evening. There, users of DW's offerings can find out about ways to circumvent censorship.