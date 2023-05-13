  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Eurovision Song Contest
People gathered as a crowd at a campaign rally
Politicians share misinformation and disinformation in campaign rallies, said Turkish fact-checker Gülin CavusImage: Umit Bektas/REUTERS
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey's voters 'are more vulnerable to disinformation'

Uta Steinwehr
13 hours ago

"All parties have their own troll armies," said Turkish fact-checker Gülin Cavus in an interview with DW ahead of Sunday's key presidential election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RH16

DW: Compared to previous elections in Turkey, how big is this year's disinformation campaign?

Gülin Cavus: Around other elections, of course, we experienced so much disinformation. But if we compare this year with other elections, politicians have held more campaign rallies and they have been on TV channels more because many different actors are involved in this election. 

People see this election as really critical. People are just really tense. And during these kinds of uncertain times, people sometimes have fears, sometimes excitement. It really affects how we consume information on social media. People are more vulnerable to disinformation in these times. This polarization deeply affects this Turkish election and the amount of misinformation.

We face similar types of misinformation compared to other elections. But, of course, in this election we have seen as well different kinds of disinformation, like deepfake videos.

A young woman with long dark hair smiles in front of a brick wall
Gülin Cavus is the co-founder and head of strategy of Turkish fact-checking platform TeyitImage: Teyit

Who is targeted by this disinformation?

Actually everyone. Politicians also share misinformation and disinformation in campaign rallies. All parties and all candidates actually have their own troll armies. They attack each other, especially on Twitter and other social media platforms.

It's really important to understand the dynamics and atmosphere in Turkey's media ecosystem. People actually don't trust the media that much. They consume and get news from social media channels. In this election, the leaders' troll armies actually did many things to change people's attitudes toward the parties, the leaders and the campaigns. Everyone shares disinformation about other candidates.

Is it mainly disinformation about the presidential election, or also about the parliamentary vote?

Mostly about the presidential election. It is kind of mixing now because people really care about the diversity of the parliamentary election. But people mostly spread disinformation about the candidates, about the leaders of the political parties.

Fact check: How to spot AI images?

Can you share a particular fake news story from the past weeks that really struck you? 

During a campaign rally in Istanbul, [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan showed a video which looked like the campaign videos of [Kemal] Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition leader and a candidate in the presidential election. Erdogan showed the video about Kilicdaroglu together with Murat Karayilan, who is the leader of the PKK [The Kurdistan Workers' Party, a militant Kurdish organization which is classified as a terrorist organization in the European Union and the United States]. It's actually a montage, it's a fake video, it's not really a campaign video. This example is really important because we can see that a manipulated video can affect rallies in an offline world. 

But there are many different types of misinformation in the elections. 

For example, how many people attended both opposition and government rallies. It really affects people's decisions during election day because the crowd shows people whether the candidate is powerful or not. Both the government and the opposition share false information about how many people attend their rallies and they try to look better. When we compare the numbers, we use map-checking tools to calculate how many people can fit in the areas. This is another pattern during the election, a very important disinformation type.

People at a campaign rally for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu
All parties try to look better in the numbers of how many people attended rallies, said fact-checker Gülin CavusImage: Alp Eren Kaya /Depo Photos/Abaca/picture alliance

Another pattern is what we call asymmetric propaganda. People create some fake election brochures. For example, they look like Kilicdaroglu brochures, but they were actually made as anti-propaganda about the opposition candidate. They spread these brochures on the streets to manipulate citizens. 

Do you know who else is behind the spread of disinformation? You mentioned troll farms from the political parties, but what about possible international players?

It's really hard to say. We are planning to prepare a report after the elections to understand the actors behind this. But for now, I guess local political groups are mostly trying to shape the disinformation atmosphere in Turkish social media. Maybe we will see some other actors when we prepare the reports. But for now, I cannot say anything about other international actors.

Last October, the Turkish parliament adopted a law making the spread of fake news punishable by up to three years in prison. And now, we are talking about Erdogan showing a manipulated video during a campaign rally. Do you see authorities in Turkey applying this law at all?

During the election time, we haven't seen any attempt to use this law. But actually, the government can use different kinds of techniques to ban some websites. I think for now the government hasn't chosen to use this disinformation law against the opposition because I think they already have different tools to use.

Gülin Cavus is the co-founder and head of strategy at Teyit, a Turkish fact-checking platform. Teyit has published around 150 articles on the May 14 Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections — debunking disinformation on social media as well as fact checking statements from politicians.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length. The interview was conducted by Uta Steinwehr, with a contribution by Thomas Sparrow.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Muharrem Ince gives statement to reporters

Turkey election candidate drops out, putting Erdogan at risk

Turkey election candidate drops out, putting Erdogan at risk

The withdrawal of minor presidential contender Muharrem Ince could ultimately bolster the chances of top opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Sunday's election could spell trouble for incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
PoliticsMay 11, 2023
A person in a yellow security vest and hard hat stands amid the rubble

How Turkey's election is playing out in the earthquake zone

How Turkey's election is playing out in the earthquake zone

In February, an earthquake jolted large parts of Turkey. Incumbent or opposition — how will people in those regions vote in the presidential election? A look at two cities with widely differing views.
PoliticsMay 11, 2023
Türkei Wahlkampf l Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Präsidentschaftskandidat, Opposition in Van

Elections in Turkey: More than just a change of government

Elections in Turkey: More than just a change of government

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled Turkey for more than 20 years. For the first time, he isn't the favorite to win an election. Who are his rivals, what electoral alliances are there and how fair is the campaign?
PoliticsMay 7, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is welcomed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace, in Berlin, Sunday, May 14, 2023

LIVE — Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets Steinmeier in Berlin

Politics2 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

ConflictsMay 13, 202303:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People line up for their early vote for Thailand's upcoming general election at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand election: What you need to know

Thailand election: What you need to know

PoliticsMay 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Borussia Dortmund players in yellow celebrate

Bundesliga: Haller keeps Dortmund's title chase alive

Bundesliga: Haller keeps Dortmund's title chase alive

Soccer11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A bald man in black-rimmed glasses, Charles Michel, sits in front of a series of EU and China flags

EU reviews relationship with China

EU reviews relationship with China

PoliticsMay 12, 202301:53 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks at the site of an Israeli airstrike amid Israel-Gaza fighting in Deir al-Balah town in the central Gaza Strip

Israel, Islamic Jihad agree to Gaza truce brokered by Egypt

Israel, Islamic Jihad agree to Gaza truce brokered by Egypt

Conflicts12 hours ago01:32 min
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

Migration24 hours ago03:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Pablo Escobar's hippo population 'growing exponentially'

Pablo Escobar's hippo population 'growing exponentially'

Science57 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage