Turkey's parliament ratifies Sweden's accession to NATO

Turkish approval leaves Hungary as the last holdout to block the Scandinavian country from joining the Western military alliance.

Turkey's parliament approved Sweden's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to sign it into law within a few days, leaving Hungary as the only NATO member state not to have approved Sweden's membership.

Lawmakers voted 287-55 in favor of the Nordic nation's bid to become the 32nd member of the alliance after it won the public backing from Erdogan.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the decisions a a positive step.

"Today we are one step closer to becoming a full member of NATO," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hungary has not ratified Sweden's accession yet

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in 2022 in response to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Finland joined the Western military alliance in April last year. However, Turkey and Hungary used its power of veto to reject Sweden's application, blocking the Scandinavian country from joining.

Erdogan has been able to pressure Sweden into taking a tougher stance against Kurdish groups based in Stockholm that Ankara views as "terrorists."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday invited his Swedish counterpart to Budapest to discuss the bid.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said he saw "no reason" to negotiate with Hungary about Stockholm's NATO candidacy "at this point".

Every NATO member needs to give the green light for Sweden to be able to join.

Sweden's membership would make the entire Baltic coastline NATO territory, except for the Russian coast and its exclave Kaliningrad.

This is a developing story, more to follow...