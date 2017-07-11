Turkey's increasing role in the cocaine market

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Turkey is becoming increasingly involved in global cocaine trafficking. From 2014 to 2020, the amount of cocaine seized in the country rose almost fivefold. In 2020, about 2 tons were captured.

Antoine Vella, a researcher with UNODC, told DW that Turkish traffickers are acquiring a greater share of the European cocaine market, with Turkey mostly used as a transit country for cocaine destined for southeastern and eastern Europe. "Large quantities have been seized in individual cases, both in Turkey and in Latin American countries en route to Turkey in 2020 and 2021," Vella said.

A private Turkish jet detained in Brazil is one of the latest events highlighting Turkey's increasing role in the global cocaine supply.

Documents and information obtained by DW suggest that a Brazilian ex-military police officer named Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, also known as the Brazilian Escobar, may have been behind it.

Ex-presidential plane full of cocaine

When checked by police at Fortaleza airport in the north of Brazil on August 4, 2021, the jet with the tail code TC-GVA, registered with the Istanbul-based ACM Air charter company, was found to be carrying 1.3 tons of cocaine.

Before being sold to ACM Air, the jet had belonged to the Turkish state. In fact, it was the plane that saved President Erdogan's life, providing him with a means of escape from the coup plotters in 2016.

The private jet, from which 24 suitcases, each weighing 54 kilograms, were seized, was carrying one Belgian-Spanish passenger and four crew members, all Turkish citizens. While the passenger named Angel Gonzalez Valdez died in custody due to a pre-existing condition, the Turkish pilot Veli D. was released in Brazil, only to be arrested subsequently in Turkey. Existing documentation confirms that Valdez had terminal cancer and died in custody on October 24, 2021.

Retired Turkish Air Force pilot Veli D. flew the plane seized in Brazil with a haul of 1.3 tons of cocaine

"I followed the pilot's orders"

In an exclusive interview, Maria Das Dores Goncalvez Cavalcante, attorney for Valdez, leveled some serious accusations regarding the Turkish pilot. The Brazilian lawyer claimed her client Valdez had confessed to her: "At the hospital, Angel admitted he didn't know much about the operation and he just followed the pilot's orders," she said.

After almost four months in custody, the pilot Veli D., a retired Turkish Air Force officer, was released in Brazil due to a lack of evidence — only to be detained when he flew back to his native country on December 26, 2021, and charged four days later.

One day after the pilot's arrest, Seyhmus Ozkan, the owner of ACM Air, was also thrown into jail in Turkey. That week, leaked pictures of Ozkan with the Turkish interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, and Ethem Sancak, a businessman with close ties to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had triggered a nationwide scandal.

Sensitive documents

Investigations initiated after the plane's capture continue in both Brazil and Turkey. According to documents seen by DW, the jet flew from Malaga in Spain — stopping once at a minor airport in Portugal — to Ribeirao Preto in Brazil to bring four passengers to Brussels. But when Brazilian police raided the cocaine-filled plane, the only passenger on board was Angel Valdez.

Employees with ground handlers Lider Aviacao testified that ACM Air insisted on paying in cash. The employees, who stated that cash payments are not industry-standard, became suspicious. Lider Aviacao employees also drew attention to the fact that the Turkish jet taxied to a hangar other than the one specified.

"Valdez confessed to me that he left 500 thousand euros to his family in our meeting on September 29, 2021, about a month before he died", said the attorney Cavalcante.

According to documents examined by DW, Angel Gonzalez Valdez, 61, had been bankrupt twice. He and his family led a humble life. So did a humble engineer come to pay 160 thousand euros just to fly home from Brazil — and then leave half a million euros to his family?

Who is the 'Brazilian Escobar'?

According to local media, the Brazilian police believe Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, aka the "Brazilian Pablo Escobar", is behind the organization. Malaga, point of departure for the Turkish airplane's flight to Brazil, is known to be a base that he has used previously.

Carvalho, one of the world's principal drug barons, trafficked nearly 50 tons of cocaine to Europe between 2018 and 2021. The "Brazilian Escobar" was living in Spain with a fake Suriname passport in the name of Paul Wouter. Carvalho was detained as Wouter when the Spanish police confiscated a cargo of 1.7 tons of cocaine — in Paul Wouter's name — on a ship inbound from Suriname.

But since Paul Wouter had a clean record, Carvalho made bail after four months, paying a fee of 200 thousand euros while the case went through court. After almost two years, in August 2020, just before the court was due to present its final judgment, the lawyer for the "Brazilian Escobar" presented the judge with legal documents proving that Paul Wouter had since died. The case was closed.

According to Brazilian media, Sergio Roberto de Carvalho had had plastic surgery and left Spain using a different passport. Later that year, the Brazilian police informed Interpol that Paul Wouter was Sergio Roberto de Carvalho. Interpol initiated simultaneous operations in Brazil, Spain, Portugal, United Arab Emirates and Colombia against Sergio Carvalho's organization. Once again, he escaped.

In his house in Portugal, the police found several fake identities and passports, as well as a van filled with 12 million euros in cash. Brazilian police believe the van was intended as Carvalho's exit plan, should the need arise.

Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, known as the "Brazilian Pablo Escobar"

Global network to launder billions

One of the sources DW spoke to claimed that the three passengers who did not get on the plane at the last moment were related to Carvalho.

The source said that the "Brazilian Escobar" is using different companies to launder billions of dollars. Companies used by Carvalho include Dubai-based PTW General Trading LLC, Brazil-based Excelsior, Portugal's Sky F8 and Notavelabadia Unipessoal LDA.

Sources also claimed that Carvalho was working with a well-known business person in Turkey to launder money.

ACM Air employees contacted by DW did not reveal how the 160 thousand euros were paid to the company.

Maritime shipments are the new favorite

Cocaine is trafficked to Turkey both via air couriers and maritime shipments. "Air couriers often use Istanbul airport to land and may travel from South America as well as Africa. The recent increase is likely driven by the maritime shipments," Antoine Vella from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime remarked.

In June 2020, 4,9 tons of cocaine, which was on its way from Colombia to Turkey, was seized at Buenaventura Port, the main port of Colombia on the Pacific Ocean.

In February, approximately 44 kilograms of pure cocaine were seized in a banana container bound for Turkey during inspections carried out at the port in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Ecuador's name occurs very frequently in cocaine shipments to Turkey. The 1.3 tons of cocaine seized in Turkey's southern province of Mersin in June 2021 were also from Ecuador — the largest single haul of cocaine ever seized in Turkey.

Ecuador's biggest port, Puerto Bolivar, is also owned by a Turkish company named Yilport. The owner of the company, Yuksel Yildirim is another businessman close to President Erdogan. On a previous occasion, 540 kilos of cocaine from Brazil were confiscated by Turkish authorities in the port of Kocaeli, which is also run by Yilport.

An inspection in Ecuador revealed approximately 44 kilograms of pure cocaine in a banana container bound for Turkey

Domestic cocaine market also soaring

Turkey's internal cocaine consumption is increasing, but still pales in comparison with European countries such as Spain, Holland and Germany. According to the UNODC, as of 2018, the prevalence of use was barely five per ten thousand head of population aged between15 and 64.

The number of cocaine seizures, however, rose almost fivefold between 2014 to 2017. UNODC data, which shows the level rising from the 700s to nearly 4,000, suggests that a significant domestic market does exist. Turkish authorities arrested almost 4,500 suspects in connection with cocaine-related offenses in 2020.

"It cannot be excluded that demand from an emerging domestic market may be contributing to increasing flows towards Turkey,” said Vella. "These developments appear to form part of a broader pattern of expansion of the cocaine market and diversification of routes and actors, observed in recent years."

The Turkish Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (TUBIM), a unit attached to the Turkish National Police, did not answer inquiries relating to how many tons of cocaine pass through Turkey annually, nor how the drug is distributed to surrounding countries.

