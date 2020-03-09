 Turkey′s Erdogan vows to keep border open for migrants until EU meets demands | News | DW | 11.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey's Erdogan vows to keep border open for migrants until EU meets demands

Greece has seen an influx of migrants and refugees since Ankara opened its borders nearly two weeks earlier. The Turkish president has compared Greece's treatment of migrants to the Nazi regime.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AFP/J. Thys)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Wednesday to keep Turkey's border open for migrants and refugees trying to get to Europe until the EU delivered on each of Ankara's demands over a 2016 migration deal with the bloc.

"Until all Turkey's expectations, including free movement, ... updating of the customs union and financial assistance are tangibly met, we will continue the practice on our borders," he said in a televised speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament.

Erdogan said Turkey would lodge its demands to the bloc prior to the next EU summit in Brussels on March 26.

Read more: Opinion: Europe has lost its soul at the border

Nazi comparison

The Turkish president also said Greece's treatment of migrants and refugees at their border was akin to that of the Nazi regime.

"There is no difference between what the Nazis did and those images from the Greek border," he said, followed by images of migrants being tear-gassed as they attempted to force their way across the border.

Read more: Putin and Erdogan seek to avoid direct confrontation in Syria

EU-Turkey relations

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state-run Anadolu news agency the European Union should stop "stringing Turkey along" over assisting with the millions of migrants on its territory. His message came the day after the two parties agreed to review the 2016 accord aimed at halting the flow of refugees into the EU. 

Cavusoglu said the EU should take "sincere" steps to help Turkey with the situation, such as finding ways to ensure Syrian refugees can return home.

  • A Syrian child looks up as relatives load belongings onto a truck ahead of leaving the town of Binnish in the northwestern province of Idlib, on February 4, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Families flee as frontline closes in

    Syrian troops have intensified their push for the country's last major rebel enclave — a "prelude to their total defeat," according to President Bashar Assad. The violence and mass displacement could result in the biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st century, said the UN's humanitarian and emergency relief head, Mark Lowcock. Children in particular have become the face of this suffering.

  • Syrian families are seen on a truck with their belongings on their way to safer zones in Idlib, Syria on February 11, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Largest exodus since World War II

    Of the almost 900,000 forced from their homes and shelters in the last three months, 80% have been women and children, a UN spokesperson said. Around 300,000 of those have fled since the start of February alone. The wave of displacement is the largest exodus of civilians since World War II.

  • An view on a refugee camp during a freezing cold day in Idlib, Syria on February 13, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Deadly temperatures

    With temperatures reaching minus seven Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) at the snow covered displacement camps in the hills near Turkey's borders, seven children have died from exposure and bad living conditions. Save the Children said families are burning whatever they can find to stay warm. The chairty warned the death toll could rise.

  • Armored personnel carrier vehicles, carrying commandos, pass through the Hatay province of Turkey to support Turkish border units on February 13, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Belligerents bolster forces

    Convoys of Turkish commandos rolled toward the former "de-escalation zone" as Russian-backed Syrian forces intensified their push to retake the area in late January. After 13 Turkish soldiers stationed there to support rebels were killed in early February, diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire stalled.

  • A family is seen on their way to safer zones with their belongings, from Daret Izze, Etarib regions in Idlib, Syria, on February 11, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Highway to nowhere

    Assad's offensive to retake the strategic M5 highway leading through Idlib province to Syria's second city, Aleppo; has been a long-term objective. After a Russian bombing campaign helped Syrian forces capture all towns along the route on February 11, fierce fighting in western Aleppo forced more than 43,000 toward the Turkish border.

  • Smoke rises from an airstrike in Idlib

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Russian bombing 'indiscriminate'

    The sheer number of Russian and Syrian aerial and artillery attacks on displacement camps, hospitals and schools "suggest they cannot all be accidental," UN human rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said. His office has recorded 299 civilian deaths this year, 93% caused by the Syrian government and its allies. Michelle Bachelet, the UN's human rights chief, called the campaign "indiscriminate."

  • Syrians inspect the wreckage of a military helicopter belonging to government forces after it was shot down over Aleppo province on February 14, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Rebels, jihadis strike back

    Turkish-supported rebels have been caught out by the onslaught, as have jihadis who are not officially backed by Ankara. One Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, scored a rare victory last week when they downed a particular model of helicopter that Syrian forces are thought to use to drop barrel bombs on civilians.

  • A man sits with his children in front of an oven at a makeshift camp in Idlib, Syria

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Search for safety

    The UN's Bachelet said "no shelter is now safe" and displacement camps have been overwhelmed by the number of those fleeing from the violence. Many have left the camps to take their chances on the road. Bachelet called for humanitarian corridors to be established to allow civilians to escape.

  • Syrian families are seen at a camp in Turmanin near the Turkish border on a cold winter day in Idlib, Syria, on February 14, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    No way out

    Turkey has closed its borders to prevent a further influx of Syrians. It already hosts 3.5 million refugees. That leaves the people of Idlib with no escape route. More than 500,000 of those fleeing are children.

    Author: Tom Allinson


jsi/stb (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Without a migrant deal with Turkey, the EU is naked

Turkey has opened its borders, letting migrants and asylum-seekers head towards the EU. The bloc faces yet another crisis that could divide it once more, says Bernd Riegert. (02.03.2020)  

Opinion: Afghan refugees not welcome

Very few of the people currently trying to get into the EU via Turkey are from Syria. The reason why highlights a key aspect of the current crisis, says Rainer Hermann of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (06.03.2020)  

Syrian airstrikes kill dozens of Turkish troops in Idlib — as it happened

NATO has met for crisis talks after Syrian airstrikes killed dozens of Turkish troops, marking a major escalation in the brutal conflict. Follow DW for the latest updates on the fallout of the Idlib offensive. (28.02.2020)  

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

Children have frozen to death in Syria's Idlib region as Bashar Assad's troops squeeze its 3 million people. The UN said the exodus could be the biggest "humanitarian horror story of the 21st century." (18.02.2020)  

Related content

Brüssel | Pressekonferenz Ursula von der Leyen und Charles Michel nach Treffen mit Erdogan

EU remains committed to refugee pact with Turkey 09.03.2020

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with EU leadership amid a migrant crisis at the Turkish-Greek border. Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel expressed a commitment to the 2016 EU-Turkey refugee pact.

Belgien Gespräch von der Leyens mit Erdogan ohne erkennbares Ergebnis

Refugee pact with Turkey still valid, EU confirms 10.03.2020

A 2016 refugee agreement aimed at stemming the flow of migrants to Europe via Turkey is still valid, says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is demanding more help from Brussels.

Türkei Tränengaseinsatz gegen Flüchtlinge an der Grenze zu Griechenland

EU 'won't be pressured' over Greece-Turkey border crisis 06.03.2020

European Union foreign ministers met to work out a response to the migrant crisis at Greece's border with Turkey. Germany's Heiko Maas called on EU nations to do something about the "unspeakable" conditions there.

Advertisement