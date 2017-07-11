Turkey's Erdogan voices support for Ukraine amid crisis

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey was ready to support Ukraine as tensions grow with Russia over its military buildup at the border.

Speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Istanbul, Erdogan said the situation could be resolved through dialogue. The Turkish president also said that he supported Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Erdogan also said the cooperation between the Turkish and Ukrainian defense industries, which includes the sharing of technology to produce drones and naval corvettes, was not directed against any third country.

In response, Zelenskyy said the governments were united regarding threats in the region and responses to these threats.

What has been happening in eastern Ukraine?

Russia has been deploying troops along the border with Ukraine, where government forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014. More than 14,000 people have been so far killed in the conflict.

Fighting there has been flaring, with both sides accusing each other of violating a truce that took effect in July.

Russia has warned Ukraine not to try to regain control of territory controlled by the separatists. Ukraine's government denies that it is preparing to do so.

The increase in tensions has caused alarm in both the US and Europe, where governments fear that Russia is preparing to send forces into Ukraine.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Troops deployed to the Donbass region In the first week of April, Russia had begun to build up its military presence at the border with Ukraine. This was a reaction to Ukraine's "provocations" — which were aimed at escalating the conflict between Russian separatists and Ukrainian government troops, the Kremlin said. According to observers sent by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), there was no provocation.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Heavy artillery A tank fires during control checks of Russia's armed forces. On both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian border, troops are testing the combat readiness of their weapon systems. This thumbnail was taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv USA to send two warships to the Black Sea The US, NATO and the EU have pledged support for Ukraine's efforts to defend its territory. Ankara said on Friday that the US had already announced at the end of March that it would be sending two warships to the Black Sea in mid-April. The USS Thomas Hudner (pictured) is one of two missile destroyers which sailed through the Bosporus in March.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv War raging for seven years The conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in early 2014, when pro-Russian rebels seized control in parts of the Ukrainian districts of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the Ukrainian government and its Western allies, the Kremlin supports the rebels unofficially by providing mercenaries and weapons. Since 2014, several ceasefires have been agreed upon. They were, however, broken time and again.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Civilians bear the brunt A Donetsk resident inspects the ruins of his house, destroyed during a conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces. Although mainly soldiers, mercenaries, rebels and militiamen are involved in the conflict, the civilian population is repeatedly affected. At the beginning of 2019, the UN recorded 3,300 civilians killed.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Ceasefires and hostilities Since 2014, combat activities of varying intensity have claimed the lives of a total of more than 13,000 people. The current ceasefire, in force since July 2020, is relatively stable, according to the OSCE. Recently, however, hostilities have increased again. At least seven Ukrainian government soldiers and a five-year-old boy were killed during the last two weeks.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Boosting the troops' morale During a visit to the Donbass region earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy inspected the situation on the ground and honored soldiers for services rendered. On Saturday, he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. According to Ukrainian media reports, a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is on the agenda as well.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Russian citizens on Ukrainian soil By international law, the renegade areas belong to Ukraine. However, some 400,000 residents with Russian citizenship inhabit the zone. "To protect them," Moscow announced on Friday, the Kremlin would take action. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, meanwhile, said that "Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014." Author: Jan D. Walter, Kevin Mertens



What is Russia's stance on the crisis?

According to the Kremlin, on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin told Erdogan, with whom he has a close personal relationship, that Ukraine had "recently resumed dangerous provocations on the contact line."

Ukraine's defense minister, Andrii Taran, said on Saturday that Russia might be resuming armed aggression against Ukraine on the basis of allegations that the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine were being violated. But he said such aggression could occur "only if an appropriate political decision is made at the highest level in the Kremlin."

Where is Turkey in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Turkey is a NATO member, but Erdogan and Putin have concluded a number of energy and trade deals as they try to improve bilateral ties.

Erdogan's government also sold drones to Ukraine in 2019.

Turkey also has an interest in the welfare of Crimean Tatars, who have ethnic links to Turks. Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has also been building up its military presence there in recent days.

Russia's government has claimed that there have been "provocative actions" by Ukraine.

tj/dj (AP, Reuters)