News

Turkey's Erdogan threatens to close strategic bases to US military

Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to close two strategic bases to the US military if Washington imposes sanctions over Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system.

Türkei US Airforce F-15 Incirlik Air Base (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

"If necessary, we'll close Incirlik and also Kurecik," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told broadcaster A Haber on Sunday, referring to two military bases used by the United States. "If the threat of sanctions is implemented against us, we'll respond to them in the framework of reciprocity."

Incirlik is an air base in southern Turkey that has played a major role in US military operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan, and more recently against the "Islamic State" (IS) group in Syria and Iraq. The US military also stores around 50 B-61 gravity nuclear bombs at the base.

Read moreShould the US remove its nuclear bombs from Turkey?

Kurecik in eastern Turkey houses a NATO radar station.

Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also brought up the issue of closing the two bases to the US if Washington imposes sanctions.

Watch video 06:25

Turkey at odds with NATO partners

Sanctions on the horizon

US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been pressing US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase and deployment of Russia's S-400 missile defense system, which Washington says is incompatible with NATO and threatens F-35 fighter jets. In response, the US kicked Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program, in which Ankara was a partner.

Read moreS-400 missile system: What is it and why does Turkey want it?

The Trump administration has so far refrained from imposing sanctions on NATO ally Turkey over the S-400 purchase.

Under a US law known as the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), states which buy certain military hardware from Russia must be sanctioned.

Relations between the two NATO allies have also been strained over Turkey's military incursion in northeast Syria against Kurdish forces that partnered with the US against IS. After the US military withdrew from the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to patrol northern Syria.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to be a terrorist group with links to Kurdish rebels fighting a 35-year insurgency against the Turkish state.

Erdogan on Sunday also threatened to retaliate against the US after the Senate and House voted to recognize the 1915 killing of Armenians as genocide. Trump has not signed the resolution.

Watch video 26:06

Ibrahim Kalin on Conflict Zone

 

