  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
A view shows the aftermath of airstrikes in Syria, which Turkey's defense ministry says it carried out
Turkey has already launched airstrikes, but is threatening to increase its operation with a ground offensiveImage: North Press Agency via REUTERS
ConflictsTurkey

Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian airstrikes just 'the beginning'

10 minutes ago

Ankara is on the verge of launching a full-scale ground offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But Russia is keen on finding "other ways of resolving the problem."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jwiu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday suggested the campaign of airstrikes in Syria involving planes, artillery and drones was just "the beginning."

Turkey launched the operation, which is also taking place in Iraq, as an initial response to a bombing that occurred in Istanbul earlier this month, which Ankara blames on Syrian militants. The Kurdish groups deny any responsibility.

"Our determination to secure all our southern border... with a safe zone is stronger today than ever before," Erdogan told lawmakers in parliament. "While we press ahead with air raids uninterrupted, we will crack down on terrorists also by land at the most convenient time for us."

Arrests made after Istanbul bombing

Moscow calls for calm

Also on Wednesday, Russia reiterated its stance, calling on Turkey to hold back on launching a full-scale ground offensive against militants in Syria.

"We hope our arguments will be heard in Ankara and other ways of resolving the problem will be found," senior Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev said after a fresh round of Syria talks with Turkish and Iranian delegations in Kazakhstan.

Lavrentyev also said the United States was guilty of plotting a "destructive" path in northeastern Syria, and that resolving the Kurdish issue would be an important factor in stabilizing the situation in the region.

The US has allied itself with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the YPG Kurdish militia, in the fight against Islamic State in Syria. Washington's alliances have not gone down well in Ankara, though.

Leaving 'Islamic State'

Russia and Turkey have already been in deep dialogue at various stages of this year, as Ankara seeks a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, hosting a number of high-profile negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Kurdish-led SDF: 'We can foil' Turkey attack

Meanwhile, the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeast of the country said his group is prepared to repel a ground invasion by Turkey.

SDF head Mazloum Abdi told the AP news agency that his group has been readying itself for another such attack since Turkey launched a ground assault in the region in 2019. "We believe that we have reached a level where we can foil any new attack. At least the Turks will not be able to occupy more of our areas and there will be a great battle.""If Turkey attacks any region, the war will spread to all regions...and everyone will be hurt by that," he added.

jsi/xx (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU lawmakers name Russia a 'state sponsor' of terrorism

Politics2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Food Security23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe2 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Burnt-out house with police and bystanders

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Society6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

Conflicts13 hours ago10:55 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

SportsNovember 21, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage