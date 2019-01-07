 Turkey′s Erdogan calls for ′careful′ US withdrawal from Syria ahead of Bolton visit | News | DW | 08.01.2019

News

Turkey's Erdogan calls for 'careful' US withdrawal from Syria ahead of Bolton visit

Turkey's president praised Donald Trump's decision to remove US troops from Syria, but said the withdrawal should be "planned carefully." The comments came before Erdogan was to meet Trump adviser John Bolton

Türkei Erdogan Rede (Getty Images/A. Altan)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an op-ed published by the New York Times on Monday that US President Donald Trump made the "right call" to pull out troops from Syria.

Erdogan was scheduled to meet with Trump's national security adviser John Bolton in Turkey's capital of Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the withdrawal, which the Turkish president said needed to be "planned carefully."

"President Trump made the right call to withdraw from Syria," the Turkish president said. "The United States withdrawal, however, must be planned carefully and performed in cooperation with the right partners to protect the interests of the United States, the international community and the Syrian people."

Erdogan claimed that Turkey "is the only country with the power and commitment to perform that task."

Watch video 01:56
Now live
01:56 mins.

John Bolton visits Middle East to clarify confusion

'Islamic State' defeated?

Trump announced in December that 2,000 US troops stationed in Syria would be "coming back now" and claimed victory over the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) militants in Syria. The US president claimed Erdogan would "eradicate whatever is left" of the jihadi group. The decision was widely criticized by the US' European allies and led to the resignation of Trump's Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. 

On Sunday, however, Bolton said that there was no timeline for removing the troops and that there were "objectives we want to accomplish that condition the withdrawal," including the total defeat of IS.

Erdogan said in his op-ed that while IS had been defeated in a "military sense," the victory was a "mere first step."

"We are deeply concerned that some outside powers may use the organization’s remnants as an excuse to meddle in Syria’s internal affairs," he said. "The lesson of Iraq, where this terrorist group was born, is that premature declarations of victory and the reckless actions they tend to spur create more problems than they solve. The international community cannot afford to make the same mistake again today."

Watch video 00:39
Now live
00:39 mins.

Bolton: Security of allies to be taken into account when withdrawing from Syria

Protecting Kurds

Erdogan also proposed to "create a stabilization force featuring fighters from all parts of Syrian society" to secure northeast Syria once US troops leave. However, he said there would be an "intense vetting process" to exclude fighters with "links to terrorist organizations."

The Turkish government considers the US-allied Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, a terrorist organization associated with Kurdish insurgents in Turkey. The YPG, who fought alongside US forces against IS, have said they fear an assault by Turkey if the US withdraws.

Bolton said on Sunday that the US would seek assurances from Turkey that it would not harm US-allied Kurdish fighters, a condition of the withdrawal. He also said that Turkey ought not to "undertake military action that is not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States."

  • Militants in Raqqa

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where did it come from?

    The "Islamic State" (IS) — also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh — is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Their goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

  • Map showing areas controlled by various armed groups in Iraq and Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it operate?

    IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

  • Peshmerga fighters

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Who is fighting back?

    The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

  • Oil production in the Rojava region of Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How does it fund itself?

    One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

  • French police at the Stade de France following deadly attacks across Paris

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it carry out attacks?

    IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

  • The face of a statues lies on the ground

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    What other tactics does it use?

    The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

  • An Iraqi refugee who fled Mosul

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How has it impacted the region?

    IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


dv/msh (AFP, AP)

