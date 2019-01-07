Turkey's Erdogan calls for 'careful' US withdrawal from Syria ahead of Bolton visit

Turkey's president praised Donald Trump's decision to remove US troops from Syria, but said the withdrawal should be "planned carefully." The comments came before Erdogan was to meet Trump adviser John Bolton
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an op-ed published by the New York Times on Monday that US President Donald Trump made the "right call" to pull out troops from Syria.
Erdogan was scheduled to meet with Trump's national security adviser John Bolton in Turkey's capital of Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the withdrawal, which the Turkish president said needed to be "planned carefully."
"President Trump made the right call to withdraw from Syria," the Turkish president said. "The United States withdrawal, however, must be planned carefully and performed in cooperation with the right partners to protect the interests of the United States, the international community and the Syrian people."
Erdogan claimed that Turkey "is the only country with the power and commitment to perform that task."
'Islamic State' defeated?
Trump announced in December that 2,000 US troops stationed in Syria would be "coming back now" and claimed victory over the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) militants in Syria. The US president claimed Erdogan would "eradicate whatever is left" of the jihadi group. The decision was widely criticized by the US' European allies and led to the resignation of Trump's Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
On Sunday, however, Bolton said that there was no timeline for removing the troops and that there were "objectives we want to accomplish that condition the withdrawal," including the total defeat of IS.
Erdogan said in his op-ed that while IS had been defeated in a "military sense," the victory was a "mere first step."
"We are deeply concerned that some outside powers may use the organization’s remnants as an excuse to meddle in Syria’s internal affairs," he said. "The lesson of Iraq, where this terrorist group was born, is that premature declarations of victory and the reckless actions they tend to spur create more problems than they solve. The international community cannot afford to make the same mistake again today."
Protecting Kurds
Erdogan also proposed to "create a stabilization force featuring fighters from all parts of Syrian society" to secure northeast Syria once US troops leave. However, he said there would be an "intense vetting process" to exclude fighters with "links to terrorist organizations."
The Turkish government considers the US-allied Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, a terrorist organization associated with Kurdish insurgents in Turkey. The YPG, who fought alongside US forces against IS, have said they fear an assault by Turkey if the US withdraws.
Bolton said on Sunday that the US would seek assurances from Turkey that it would not harm US-allied Kurdish fighters, a condition of the withdrawal. He also said that Turkey ought not to "undertake military action that is not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States."
dv/msh (AFP, AP)
