News

Turkey will not stop refugees 'who want to go to Europe'

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants have begun heading to northwest Turkey towards Bulgaria and Greece. Turkish authorities have been ordered to stand down on refugees' land and sea crossings.

Breaking News English

Turkey is "no longer able to hold refugees" following a Syrian attack that killed 33 troops in Idlib, Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP party, said on Friday.

The announcement comes as some 300 migrants walk through northwest Turkey towards its borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday, according to DHA news agency.

Read more: Live updates: Syrian airstrikes kill dozens of Turkish troops in Idlib

dv (AFP, AP, Reuters)

