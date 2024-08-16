Turkey wildfires threaten homes and war memorials

Firefighters are tackling blazes across Turkey, including one fire that threatened World War I memorials and graves at the Gallipoli battle site. Elsewhere, a fire threatened residential areas on the outskirts of Izmir.

Wildfires fanned by strong winds threatened parts of northwestern Turkey, including World War I memorials and graves at the Gallipoli battle site.

A forest fire in the west coast province of Izmir, which started late on Thursday in the Karsiyaka district, forced some people to flee their homes due to the imminent threat to residential areas.

Strong winds and dry conditions have made the task all the harder for firefighters Image: Sercan Ozkurnazli/AP Photo/picture alliance

Some people forced to evacuate

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban said the fire in the Karsiyaka district continued despite efforts to contain it using planes, helicopters, and other vehicles, adding that a village had been evacuated.

More than 1,000 firefighters were battling the blaze.

"The intervention is becoming difficult as it is very close to residential areas. There is no loss of life until now," Elban said. "We have information that some houses burned. Since there are winds of up to 80 kilometers (49.71 miles) per hour now, we often have to stop the aerial intervention," he said, adding efforts would intensify if and when winds eased.



Fires were also burning in the northwestern provinces of Canakkale, Manisa and Bolu. The governors of Canakkale and Bolu said several neighbourhoods or villages had been evacuated as a precaution

Gallipoli battle site graves affected

Meanwhile, at the peninsula where an Allied landing was beaten back by Ottoman troops in 1915, the flames reached Canterbury Cemetery, where New Zealand soldiers are interred.

Images of the site in northwestern Turkey showed gravestones blackened by soot.

The fire was brought under control by Friday while officials said it was started by a spark from electricity lines that spread through heavily wooded areas.

Turkey has been struggling with wildfires in recent years, as summers have become hotter and drier, which scientists attribute to climate change.

