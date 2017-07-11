 Turkey wildfires: Erdogan declares coastal regions ′disaster areas′ | News | DW | 31.07.2021

News

Turkey wildfires: Erdogan declares coastal regions 'disaster areas'

Four people have died as the country reels from the devastation wreaked by the fires. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country "will continue to take all necessary steps to heal our nation's wounds."

A wildfire in Antalya, Turkey

Firefighters and villagers have been struggling to contain the fires for four days

Wildfires continued to cause devastation in Turkey on Saturday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the affected regions "disaster areas."

As Turkish emergency forces continued to battle massive forest fires for a fourth consecutive day, Erdogan tweeted: "We have declared our regions affected by forest fires as 'Disaster Areas Affecting General Life.' We will continue to take all necessary steps to heal our nation's wounds, compensate for its losses, and improve its opportunities even better than before."

Of the 98 fires that have broken out in numerous provinces since Wednesday, 88 have been brought under control.

'Even higher temperatures' to come

DW's Turkey Correspondent Dorian Jones said: "The firefighters are already battling in inferno conditions, with these fires being whipped up by these strong, powerful, dry winds, which continue to create a trail of death and destruction."

"And with the forecasts predicting even higher temperatures, the firefighters know they're in for a very long fight."

Infografik Map Turkey wildfire EN

Blazes are continuing for a fourth day in Turkey's Mediterranean and southern Aegean region

Tourism impact

The fires were particularly serious on the Turkish Mediterranean coast.

Many regions and hotels were evacuated and tourists, unable to use roads due to the blazes, were brought to safety by boats.

Three of the fires still active are in the popular holiday region of Antalya.

Jones said Turkey's tourism industry, which is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, has been dealt a "hammer blow" by the fires.

Wildfires ravage southern Turkey

Arson not ruled out

The cause of the blazes is still unclear. Turkish authorities are investigating all possibilities, including that the fires were started intentionally.

Jones said that "because several of these fires started in quick succession, it has led authorities to suspect possible foul play."

The fires have resulted in four deaths so far, but with ten infernos still active, that toll may still rise.

Jill Duggan: We need to take drastic action this decade

DPA contributed to this article.

