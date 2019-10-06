Turkey unleashes offensive against Kurds in northern Syria

Turkey launched a long-threatened military operation in northeastern Syria Wednesday targeting a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance, after a US decision to pull back from the border and abandon its Syrian Kurdish partners.

Turkish warplanes and artillery pounded positions of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) across a wide front, before ground forces crossed the border late in the evening.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the offensive, dubbed "Operation Peace Spring," would "eliminate a terrorist corridor" along the border and bring "peace and tranquility" to the region.

He added that the Turkish military, together with Turkish-backed Syrian fighters known as the Syrian National Army, were targeting Kurdish militants and the "Islamic State" (IS).

The launch of the operation caused a crescendo of international criticism and concern.

Turkey considers Kurdish YPG militia to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a four-decade insurgency for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state. The YPG is the main component of the SDF, an militia alliance that includes Arab and Christian fighters.

The Turkish operation began after US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that US troops would pull out from the border region, essentially allowing NATO ally Turkey to begin military operations against the US-backed force of 60,000 fighters that has led the battle against IS.

Turkey wants to create a 32-kilometer-deep, 480-kilometer-long (20 miles deep, 300 miles long) "safe zone" inside Syria along the border. It then plans to resettle at least 1 million of its 3.6 million Syrian refugees who hail from other parts of Syria into mostly Kurdish populated areas.

"This operation has nothing to do with IS. This is about clearing Turkey's border of Kurdish forces," said Nicholas Heras, a Middle East expert at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank. "Turkey is selling a lie."

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? War with no end Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. In September, Turkey launched its third military offensive in three years targeting Kurdish militias.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



'Panic' as attack began

The Turkish ground assault is centered on the towns Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad, while near the region's largest city, Qamishli, plumes of smoke could be seen rising in the sky. There were also reports of strikes in Kobane and other areas of the region.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said 181 targets had been hit by midnight, local time.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said there have been 15 deaths, including eight civilians.

An SDF spokesperson said on Twitter that Turkish fighter jets were striking targets and "civilian areas" in the region.

The was a "huge panic" as thousands of people fled the border regions to the south and in the direction of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the SDF said.

It vowed to resist any Turkish offensive across the border.

US and Kurdish officials said the SDF had suspended operations against IS to focus on defending against a Turkish ground operation. The SDF has warned that around 11,000 IS fighters in SDF prisons could flee in any chaos. Tens of thousands of IS family members are in other camps across SDF-controlled areas.

Syrian Kurds are warning of ethnic cleansing and demographic engineering of areas along the border.

The International Rescue Committee said more than 300,000 people could be displaced in the Turkish offensive.

It warned that humanitarian services to hundreds of thousands of people, many previously displaced during the eight-year Syrian civil war, could be impacted.

DocFilm - Rojava - Northern Syria: The Kurds between Conflict and Democracy

Trump sends mixed signals in face of backlash

Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from the border has been widely criticized in Washington as a betrayal of its Kurdish allies in northern Syria and risking a resurgence of IS. The backlash has forced the president to veer from green lighting the operation to threatening the Turkish economy and distancing himself from the operation.

"The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea," Trump said after the assault began, adding that he did not want the United States involved in "endless, senseless wars" in the Middle East.

Trump added: "Turkey is now responsible for ensuring all IS fighters being held captive remain in prison and that IS does not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form."

It's unclear how Turkey would take control of imprisoned IS fighters, who are in SDF detention several hundred kilometers from the Turkish border.

In Washington, Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a rare act of bipartisanship condemned Trump and the Turkish operation against the SDF as a threat to the fight against IS.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Republican ally of the president, said Congress would "make Erdogan pay a heavy price" as he joined Democratic lawmakers in preparing a bipartisan sanctions bill against Turkey.

Earlier, Graham threatened to kick Turkey out of NATO.

US troops pull out of Syria

Germany, EU urge restraint

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned the Turkish offensive "in the strongest possible terms," and called on Ankara to end the operation and pursue its security interests peacefully.

"Turkey is condoning the further destabilization of the region while risking a resurgence of IS," Maas said in Berlin.

Maas added Turkey's actions could lead to a humanitarian crisis in the region and create a new wave of refugees.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called on Turkey to immediately cease the operation and urged restraint from all sides. Juncker also warned the European Union would not fund a "safe zone" inside Syria.

"If the Turkish plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don't expect the European Union to pay for any of it," Juncker told EU lawmakers in Brussels.

The UN Security Council announced that it will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the offensive at the request of France, Germany and Britain.

Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Iraq, condemned the Turkish violation of Syria's sovereignty. The Arab League plans to meet on Saturday.

Third operation in Syria

Turkey has carried out two previous military operations inside Syria to thwart Kurdish ambitions, carving out areas of control in northern Aleppo province and the Kurdish populated enclave of Afrin.

In Afrin, rights groups and the UN have accused Turkish-backed rebel forces of gross human rights violations, including forcible displacement, confiscation of property, pillaging, arbitrary arrest, torture, kidnapping and extortion.

A closer look at Northern Syria

cw,wmr/dr (Reuters, dpa, AP)

