 Turkey: Two girls rescued from rubble days after deadly earthquake | News | DW | 02.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey: Two girls rescued from rubble days after deadly earthquake

In a "miracle" rescue, a 3-year-old and a 14-year-old were found alive under collapsed apartment buildings in Izmir, Turkey days after a major earthquake hit. Officials say over 80 people are known to have died.

Rescuers carry 14-year-old Idil Sirin after pulling her from the rubble of her apartment in Izmir, Turkey three days after a strong earthquake hit

Rescue teams pulled out two girls alive from the wreck of their collapsed apartment buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir on Monday, three days after an earthquake in the nearby Aegean Sea.

As many as 81 people are known to have died from the quake which stuck on Friday, toppling buildings in Turkey's third-largest city.

Turkish authorities said 79 were killed in Izmir, while Greek authorities said two teenagers died on the nearby island of Samos.

Rescuers managed to pull 14-year-old Idil Sirin from the rubble after being trapped for some 58 hours. Her eight-year-old sister, Ipek, did not survive.

They later found 3-year-old Elif Perincek, whose mother and two sisters had been rescued two days earlier.

3-year-old girl, Elif Perincek, is pulled from the debris 65 hours after a major earthquake hit Izmir, Turkey

3-year-old Elif grips the hand of one of her rescuers after being removed from the rubble of her apartment building

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported she had been buried under the wreckage for 65 hours and became the 106th person to rescued alive.

"I'm very happy. May God reward them [the rescue workers]," her grandmother told journalists.

'True miracle'

Both survivors were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

Muammer Celik of Istanbul's search-and-rescue team told NTV he initially thought 3-year-old Elif was dead when he reached the girl under the rubble.

"When I cleaned the dust from her face, she opened her eyes. I was astonished," Celik said. "It was a miracle, it was a true miracle."

More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds have been supplied to provide temporary shelter, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD), which said 962 people had been injured in Friday's earthquake.

  • Earthqauke in Izmir, Turkey (Depo Photos/abaca/picture alliance)

    Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures

    Death and destruction

    A strong earthquake shook Turkey and Greece. Many buildings were severely damaged in Turkey's western Izmir province. Several deaths were reported across the region

  • Rescuers help after an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey (Ismail Gokmen/AP/picture alliance)

    Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures

    Izmir severely affected

    More than 200 people were injured in the region. Many of which were in Izmir, Turkey, where several buildings collapsed. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16,5 kilometers (10.3 miles)

  • Rescue workers and local people carry a wounded person found in the debris (Ismail Gokmen/AP/picture alliance)

    Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures

    Searching for survivors

    Rescue workers and locals helped carry many people from the ensuing rubble in Izmir. Turkey's disaster authority said the earthquake's magnitude was 6.6, while the US Geological Survey placed its magnitude higher at 7.0

  • People walk past a destroyed house after an earthquake in the island of Samos (Eurokinissi/AFP/Getty Images)

    Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures

    Deaths on Samos

    People walk past a destroyed house on the Greek island of Samos. Public television in Greece said the quake caused a mini-tsunami. A boy and a girl perished in the disaster after being found unconscious near where a wall had collapsed in Vathy, a town on the island

  • A destroyed car and collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the island of Samos (Eurokinissi/AFP/Getty Images)

    Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures

    Trail of devastation

    Cars were destroyed and many buildings collapsed as the earthquake struck Samos. Residents on the Greek island have been advised to stay away from the coastline and to keep away from buildings as aftershocks continue to rattle the area


More than 740 victims have so far been discharged from hospitals, AFAD said.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

There has been some debate among scientists about the magnitude of Friday's earthquake, with the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute putting the magnitude at 6.9 while the US Geological Survey rated it at 7.0. 

jf/rs (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Turkey: Hopes fade in search for earthquake survivors

Three days after an earthquake struck Izmir, search and rescue crews are finding more bodies than survivors in the rubble. But in one lucky case, a 70-year-old man was pulled alive from a collapsed building.  

Advertisement