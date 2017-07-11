 Turkey tries to control market plunge after bank chief sacked | News | DW | 22.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey tries to control market plunge after bank chief sacked

Turkey's currency has plummeted against the dollar after President Erdogan fired market-friendly central bank chief Naci Agba.

A money exchange in Istanbul seen in 2018

The Turkish lira plunged in early trading Monday, following a decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to fire central bank governor Naci Agbal

Erdogan's move pushed the lira down as much as 15% against the dollar from Friday. The lira recovered some of those losses on Monday to trade at around 10% lower from Friday, after Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan assured markets that Turkey was committed to free market rules and to a liberal currency exchange regime.

The Istanbul stock exchange briefly paused trading on Monday morning after its main index fell by more than 6%.

More to come...

Advertisement