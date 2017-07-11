Turkey tries to control market plunge after bank chief sacked

The Turkish lira plunged in early trading Monday, following a decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to fire central bank governor Naci Agbal.

Erdogan's move pushed the lira down as much as 15% against the dollar from Friday. The lira recovered some of those losses on Monday to trade at around 10% lower from Friday, after Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan assured markets that Turkey was committed to free market rules and to a liberal currency exchange regime.

The Istanbul stock exchange briefly paused trading on Monday morning after its main index fell by more than 6%.

Why did this happen?

Naci Agbal was replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, who shares Erdogan's unorthodox view that high interest rates fuel inflation. Kavcioglu will be the third central bank chief abruptly installed by the president since mid-2019.

Foreign investors have been rattled by the reaffirmed political control that has for years, in their view, harmed a major emerging economy.

Deputy head of Erdogan's ruling AK Party, said that "the government changing a Central Bank governor who it thought did not use monetary policy instruments rationally, and thus brought a big financial burden to the economy, is not defiance of the markets."

Kavcioglu will likely reverse the interest rate rises Agbal had implemented to shore up Turkey's capital account and its dwindling foreign reserves.