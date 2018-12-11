 Turkey train crash: Fatalities after high-speed train collision | News | DW | 13.12.2018

News

Turkey train crash: Fatalities after high-speed train collision

A Turkish high-speed train has collided with a local train in the capital, Ankara. Numerous casualties and several fatalities were reported by local media.

Rescue workers evacuate injured passengers after high-speed train crashed in Turkish capital Ankara (picture-alliance/AA/D. Keskinkilic)

Turkish media reported that the accident, which happened as the train was setting off from Ankara to the central southern province of Konya, had resulted in multiple casualties and at least four fatalities.

Images showed at least two carriages had been derailed, at least one of which appeared severely mangled. The accident happened in the western city district of Yenimahalle at 6:30 a.m. local time (0330 UTC).

Official sources were reported as saying that, in addition to the fatalities, at least 43 people had been injured. 

Part of the train appeared to have collided with a station overpass, which collapsed onto some coaches.

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin said the high-speed train crashed into a locomotive engine checking rails at the Marsandiz train station. A rescue team was looking for more survivors, he said.

"Our hope is that there are no other victims," said Sahin, who added that a technical investigation was also underway into the cause of the crash.

Rescue workers are seen at the station after high-speed train crashed in Turkish capital Ankara (picture-alliance/AA/D. Keskinkilic )

Emergency workers were searching for survivors amid the wreckage before dawn

The public prosecutor in Ankara has launched an investigation into the crash, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The incident in Ankara follows another train disaster in the northwestern province of Tekirdag, in which 24 people died. That accident was blamed on ground erosion due to heavy rain.

rc/msh (dpa, Reuters, AP)

