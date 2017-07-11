Turkey to declare 10 ambassadors 'persona non grata'

Ambassadors from 10 countries who appealed for the release of Turkish activist Osman Kavala are to be declared "persona non grata," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

The designation is a diplomatic term that signifies the first step before expulsion.

"I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what it said was an "irresponsible" statement.

The envoys had issued a rare joint document that called for a speedy resolution to the case of the jailed civil society leader.

Kavala has been in prison since late 2017, charged with financing protests in 2013, and taking part in a failed coup in 2016, which he denies.

The ambassadors concerned are the Ankara representatives of the US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

rc/rt (AFP, Reuters)