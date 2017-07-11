Turkey to declare 10 ambassadors 'persona non grata'

Ambassadors from 10 countries who appealed for the release of Turkish activist Osman Kavala are to be declared "persona non grata," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

The designation is a diplomatic term that signifies the first step before expulsion.

"I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what it said was an "irresponsible" statement.

The envoys had issued a rare joint document that called for a speedy resolution to the case of the jailed civil society leader.

Kavala has been in prison since late 2017, charged with financing protests in 2013, and taking part in a failed coup in 2016, which he denies.

The ambassadors concerned are the Ankara representatives of the US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

Watch video 04:44 Turkey: Osman Kavala

Who is Osman Kavala?

Kavala, a businessman, has been in jail in Turkey for four years without being convicted, despite the European Court of Human Rights (EHCR) calling for his release.

He was acquitted last year of charges related to nationwide protests in 2013, but the ruling was overturned this year and combined with charges related to a coup attempt in 2016.

Kavala is known for his support of the arts and his funding of projects promoting cultural diversity and minority rights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused him of being the "Turkish leg'' of billionaire US philanthropist George Soros, who Erdogan alleges has been behind insurrections in many countries.

Final warning to Ankara

The EHCR stated that Kavala's rights had been violated and ordered his immediate release.

It concluded that Kavala's arrest was based on political motives, without any reasonable evidence backing the accusations. However, Turkish officials did not implement the decision and said the ECHR's judgment was not final.

On September 17, the Council of Europe issued Turkey a final warning to release the 64-year-old entrepreneur.

It warned that infringement proceedings against Ankara would start at the end of November if Kavala was not freed by then.

rc/rt (AFP, Reuters)