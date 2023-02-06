Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescuers helping with 'bare hands'

An already battered infrastructure and a lack of technical equipment are hampering rescue operations in Syria, following Monday's devastating earthquake in southern Turkey.

Eyewitnesses have told DW that rescuers in Syria were trying to save victims of a devastating earthquake with their "bare hands" amid a lack of resources.

A 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in southern Turkey near the border with Syria early Monday, followed by a new 7.5 tremor after midday.

Over 2,000 people have so far been confirmed killed in the two countries, with the death toll expected to rise amid ongoing rescue operations.

Idlib's buildings destroyed, old and new

Syria's opposition-held Idlib province in the northwest was among the worst hit regions. The province lacks the technical equipment to rescue survivors of the earthquake, local journalist Omar Albam told DW.

Albam spoke from Sarmada, a small town some 30 kilometers north of Idlib city and on the border with Turkey. He said the town has been hit hard, nearly leveled to the ground by the quake.

"The earth shook twice. The aftershock felt much longer," Albam said, describing the first moments after the quake in Idlib. "People in Idlib streamed out of their homes, they were in panic."

He said the collapsed buildings were already in bad shape due to the country's civil war, ongoing for some 12 years, and particularly due to "the Russian airstrikes."

"But newer buildings also collapsed, all over Idlib province," the journalist said.

He said that entire families remained buried under the rubble.

White Helmets struggle with rescue operation

The voluntary Civil Defense Forces were unable to pull people from under the rubble, Albam said. Also known as the White Helmets, the group has been known for years for their ability to rescue people from under the rubble as a result of airstrikes bringing down buildings.

Albam said the earthquake also struck connection networks, with some areas completely cut off from communication.

"There are currently no reliable estimates of how many people have died as a result of the earthquake. There is chaos and it is still unclear at this time."

The White Helmets had said that the earthquake killed at least 380 people in the opposition-held northwest Syria.

Ordinary civilians make up Aleppo's rescue operation

Syria's government-controlled Aleppo, which was badly hit by the devastating Monday earthquake, is not equipped to deal with the aftermath, with most helpers working without proper training, an anonymous eyewitness told DW.

The female 30-year-old resident of Aleppo, who did not wish to give her name for security reasons, said most of those helping with the rescue operations were ordinary civilians.

"Most of them are not trained for this. They help with their bare hands because there is hardly any recovery equipment. This is dangerous, they could be buried under the rubble themselves at any time."

The woman said the city was in urgent need of blood donation, amid a continuous rise in the number of those injured.

"I'm in total shock, I feel all the time that the earth keeps shaking underneath me, but it can also just be that it's my body that's shaking."

Though urged to evacuate their homes, the woman said the people of Aleppo have not heeded the calls.

"Because they don't know where to go, and they don't have money to stay in hotels further away from here."

The Syrian Health Ministry said 461 people were killed in the government-controlled provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. Some 1,326 more were injured, the ministry said, adding that the toll was "not final."

