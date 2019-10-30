Turkey summons US ambassador over resolution on Armenia genocide

The US ambassador to Turkey has been summoned in Ankara over a US Senate resolution calling the deaths of Armenians during WWI a "genocide." Turkey has warned that the resolution would affect relations with the US.
Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to Ankara on Friday, a day after US lawmakers passed a resolution recognizing the mass killings of up to 1.5 million Armenians during World War I as genocide.
The US Senate's unanimous decision on Thursday followed the lower House of Representatives' move to back the resolution in October. The historic US policy will "commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance."
The policy, which is not legally binding, will also "reject efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide."
Legislatures in Germany, France and other European countries have recognized the massacre of Armenians as a genocide.
The Turkish government has consistently and strongly rejected using the term genocide to describe the mass expulsion and killings of Armenians by Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire.
The Ottoman Empire killed between 1 and 1.5 million Armenians during and in the immediate aftermath of World War I
'We condemn and reject this'
Turkey has accused the US of politicizing history and warned the decision would affect bilateral relations.
"The behavior of some members of the US Congress is damaging the Turkish-American ties," Turkey's presidential communication director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.
"We condemn and reject this decision of the US Senate," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay tweeted on Friday.
'Victory of justice'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hailed US lawmakers' decision on Thursday as a "victory of justice and truth."
"On behalf of the Armenian people, I express gratitude to the US Congress," he wrote on Twitter, adding that the resolution was a "courageous step towards the prevention of genocides in future."
The US joins 30 other countries, including Germany and France, that recognize the mass killings of Armenians in the latter days of the Ottoman Empire between 1915-1917 as genocide.
Read more: New report details Germany's role in Armenian genocide
