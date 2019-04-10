Turkey slams Iceland over treatment of national football team

Turkey on Monday condemned the treatment of the country's national football team upon arrival in Iceland ahead of a European Championship qualifying game.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the national team players were kept at passport control for more than two hours at Keflavik Airport on Sunday while their belongings were repeatedly searched.

Read more: Erdogan officiates at footballer Mesut Özil's wedding

A video taken afterward also portrayed a man holding a brush like a microphone near the face of captain Emre Belezoglu while he spoke to Turkish journalists outside the airport.

A man holds a brush in Turkish captain Emre Belozoglu's face while he addresses reporters

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter that the team's treatment in Iceland was "unacceptable from the point of diplomatic and humane practices."

"No one should doubt that we will do what is necessary," he added.

Turkey and Iceland are set to play a qualifier for Euro 2020 in Reykjavik on Tuesday. Turkey go into the game on the back of a surprising 2-0 home win over World Cup champions France on Saturday.

dv/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.